ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav star in India’s convincing 56-run win over Netherlands

Today at 4:09 PM
Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were among the heroes of India’s dominating victory over the Netherlands on Thursday at Sydney Cricket Ground. Both Indian batters notched half-centuries, and so did Rohit Sharma, as they piled up 179/2 batting first before Indian bowlers did their job for the win.
India regained the top spot of Group 2 at the ongoing T20 World Cup by registering a comfortable 56-run win against the Netherlands in Sydney. The Dutch side were never really into the contest after coming to chase 180, resulting in posting a paltry total of 123/9 at the end of the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned excellent figures of 3-2-9-2 while Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravichandran Ashwin impressed with the ball as well, taking two wickets apiece.
Earlier in the contest, fifties from Suryakumar Yadav (51* off 25 balls), Virat Kohli (62* off 44 balls), and Rohit Sharma (53 off 39 balls) helped India amass 179/2 after they opted to bat. Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren were the only Dutch players who were among the wickets while Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek were the most expensive, going for more than ten runs an over.
The Netherlands will play against Pakistan on October 30 at the Perth. After that, India will take on South Africa on the same date at the same venue.
Sloppy
October 27, 2022
Football skills
October 27, 2022
Another win!
Another great win @BCCI 🇮🇳❤️ well played skipper @ImRo45 @surya_14kumar and the king himself @imVkohli 😊👏👏👏👏 and great bowlling by all the bowlers 😊👏👏👏 #T20WorldCup #INDvsNED— Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) October 27, 2022
Comfortable victory
Clinical with the bat @ImRo45@imVkohli @surya_14kumar— Debojit Nath (@nathdebojit24) October 27, 2022
& bowl - @BhuviOfficial #Arshdeep @ashwinravi99
A comfortable victory for team India against Netherlands today at Sydney !
India's next game is against South Africa on 30th oct (4:30 PM) !! #INDvsNED pic.twitter.com/CvQJsPRXLl
Win by 56
India win by 56 runs.#INDvsNED #T20WorldCup— ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 (@icct20worldcupa) October 27, 2022
Two wins
Winning two🖖!#INDvsNED— Karnati.Kumar (@Kumar779Kumar) October 27, 2022
Back to back
#T20WorldCup— Ayush Tiwari_RS4️⃣5️⃣ (@Ayush_Tiwarii45) October 27, 2022
Indian Team Won Back To Back Matches. 🤩💙🇮🇳
Well Played Captain Rohit.👑❤️
Well Played Kohli.👌🏻
Well Played Surya, The Match Winner.💥
And, Well Bowled Shami, Axar, Ashwin, Bhuvi, Arshdeep. @ImRo45 #RohitSharma𓃵 #INDvsNED pic.twitter.com/PeFu6zRY7x
Trio dominated
India win!!!🥳— Amritesh (@Apex_yash007_) October 27, 2022
This trio dominated..🔥
Rohit 53(39) Kohli 62(44) Surya 51(25) 🔥🙌#INDvsNED #ViratKohli #RohitSharma𓃵 #SuryakumarYadav
Good script
Next couples please come with some good script 😁 , every time same we are bored af#Sydney #T20WorldCup #INDvsNED https://t.co/x5sDIeDqN7— Jagadeesh Patagar (@Jaggupatagar) October 27, 2022
back to winning
2 Wins from 2 matches#T20WorldCup #INDvsNED#MenInBlue— masud ali (@mmali007m) October 27, 2022
