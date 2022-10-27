 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav star in India's convincing 56-run win over Netherlands

    Virat Kohli scored fifty against the Netherlands.

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav star in India's convincing 56-run win over Netherlands

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:09 PM

    Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were among the heroes of India’s dominating victory over the Netherlands on Thursday at Sydney Cricket Ground. Both Indian batters notched half-centuries, and so did Rohit Sharma, as they piled up 179/2 batting first before Indian bowlers did their job for the win.

    India regained the top spot of Group 2 at the ongoing T20 World Cup by registering a comfortable 56-run win against the Netherlands in Sydney. The Dutch side were never really into the contest after coming to chase 180, resulting in posting a paltry total of 123/9 at the end of the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned excellent figures of 3-2-9-2 while Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravichandran Ashwin impressed with the ball as well, taking two wickets apiece.

    Earlier in the contest, fifties from Suryakumar Yadav (51* off 25 balls), Virat Kohli (62* off 44 balls), and Rohit Sharma (53 off 39 balls) helped India amass 179/2 after they opted to bat. Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren were the only Dutch players who were among the wickets while Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek were the most expensive, going for more than ten runs an over.

    The Netherlands will play against Pakistan on October 30 at the Perth. After that, India will take on South Africa on the same date at the same venue.

