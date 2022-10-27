ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav star in India’s convincing 56-run win over Netherlands

India regained the top spot of Group 2 at the ongoing T20 World Cup by registering a comfortable 56-run win against the Netherlands in Sydney. The Dutch side were never really into the contest after coming to chase 180, resulting in posting a paltry total of 123/9 at the end of the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned excellent figures of 3-2-9-2 while Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravichandran Ashwin impressed with the ball as well, taking two wickets apiece.