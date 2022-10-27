 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Wesley Madhevere’s contact with invisible boundary line awards four runs to Pakistan

Zimbabwe are putting up a tough fight against Pakistan in the Super 12 game

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 7:21 PM

Fans have witnessed some of the sensational fielding efforts at the T20 World Cup but only a few have gone in vain. One of the rare incidents happened in the match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe as Wesley Madhevere’s lack of judgment in front of the boundary line gifted his opponents four runs.

Despite chasing a below-par 131 against Zimbabwe, Pakistan wiped out the possibility of it being a one-sided affair after losing their star openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam. However, in a weird moment in the field during their innings, a silly mistake from Wesley Madhevere helped the Men in Green add four extra runs to their total.

Brad Evans was bowling the fifth over of the innings and Iftikhar Ahemd was at the crease. Evans bowled a delivery on shorter length and the batter pierced the gap by pulling it along the ground towards deep mid wicket. The ball was racing to the boundary but Luke Jongwe put in a fabulous fielding effort by diving before flicking the ball in an attempt to prevent it from touching the ropes. But his desperate dive pushed the ropes further and it left a mark where the skirting were placed originally. 

Running from backwards, Wesley Madhevere came to support Jongwe. But when he collected the ball, he crossed the mark of the original boundary line. It was unintentional from Madhevere and his lack of judgment awarded four runs to Pakistan. Twitter noted the intriguing incident and expressed their remarks on these unusual sequence of events,  

