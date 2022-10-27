ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Wesley Madhevere’s contact with invisible boundary line awards four runs to Pakistan

Brad Evans was bowling the fifth over of the innings and Iftikhar Ahemd was at the crease. Evans bowled a delivery on shorter length and the batter pierced the gap by pulling it along the ground towards deep mid wicket. The ball was racing to the boundary but Luke Jongwe put in a fabulous fielding effort by diving before flicking the ball in an attempt to prevent it from touching the ropes. But his desperate dive pushed the ropes further and it left a mark where the skirting were placed originally.