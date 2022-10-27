ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Zimbabwe register historic win over Pakistan in nail-biting thriller

Today at 8:29 PM
Zimbabwe have punched above their weight in the T20 World Cup by beating Pakistan in a match that boiled down to the last ball. Despite posting a paltry 130/8 batting first, their bowlers, led by Sikandar Raza, helped their side to script one of the most memorable victories in their cricket history.
Zimbabwe made the equation in Group 2 to qualify for the semi-final interesting with a one-run win over Pakistan in a Super 12 fixture on Thursday. They were invited to bat first and the opening pair played some brilliant drives in the powerplay. However, after getting a good start of 42 runs from 5 overs, they were unable to carry the momentum forward and ended up scoring a below-par 130/8. Sean Williams was the leading run-scorer with 31 runs off 28 balls.
Chasing down 131 seemed to be an easy task for Pakistan as they had a solid opening pair of Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam, However, Zimbabwe's bowling unit hit the right areas consistently making the contest a close one. Sikandar Raza struck with a brilliant spell, taking three wickets while Brad Evans chipped in with a couple of wickets as well. A lone resistance from Shan Masood, who scored 44 runs, was of no help as the equation was boiled down to 11 runs from the last six balls.
It was a topsy-turvy final over as Pakistan were on their way to win after Mohammad Wasim smashed a boundary on the last ball. However, Brad Evans bowled the last two balls outside off in areas where the batters were not allowed to free their arms. Just when Pakistan were in need of three runs to win on the last ball as Ervine was completely alert to quickly throw the ball back to the wicketkeeper after collecting it to secure a remarkble win.
What was that!
Zimbabwe have defeated Pakistan by 1 run in a thriller 🤯#ZIMvsPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/o8hvJtHLbu— Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) October 27, 2022
My god!
What a match!! #ZIMVSPAK— M (@manthanbarvalia) October 27, 2022
Superb
Superbly played #Zimbaabwe #WakandaForever #ZimVsPak #PKMKB #T20WorldCup2022— Abhishek Kothari (@abhyk86) October 27, 2022
The game was lit
Zimbabwe 🔥🔥#ZIMvsPAK #T20Worldcup— Abhigyan (@o7gyan) October 27, 2022
Wow amazing!
Zim won against pak..!! Zimbabar #zimvspak— vmetha (@varun_metha) October 27, 2022
Beauty
Zimbabwe you beauty🔥🔥#zimvspak#ICCT20WorldCup2022— shreyansh agrawal (@shreyan71908869) October 27, 2022
Pakistan 😂😂😂
Lovely amazing!
Zimbabwe you beauty🔥🔥#zimvspak#ICCT20WorldCup2022— shreyansh agrawal (@shreyan71908869) October 27, 2022
Pakistan 😂😂😂
Never think weak
Incredible Zimbabwe!!!!!!!!! Tough one for Pakistan for sure. What a victory... #ZimVsPak— Prashi Relangi (@prashirelangi) October 27, 2022
Defended
ZIMBABWE WON AGAINST PAKISTAN!!!! THEY HAVE DEFENDED 131!!! I CAN HEAR SOME LEFTOVER FIRECRACKERS HERE!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAA #ZIMvsPAK— Chinmay Rane (@cvrane) October 27, 2022
Great match
What a great match😳🙇💯💥#Respectzim#zimvspak— Pranitpawale27 (@pranitpawale27) October 27, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.