ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to fans chanting ‘Dhoni Dhoni’ after Dinesh Karthik’s simple stumping miss

Alongside his excellent leadership skills, MS Dhoni is known for doing wonders behind the stumps with his lightning-quick glovework. When Dinesh Karthik missed an easy stumping against the Netherlands to dismiss Colin Ackermann, fans at SCG began chanting India’s most successful captain’s name.
Chasing 180, the Netherlands failed to shift the gear against India on Thursday in their T20 World Cup Super 12 fixture at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They could only manage 36/2 at the end of seven overs, with Colin Ackermann and Bas de Leede in the middle.
In the eighth over, bowled by Axar Patel, de Leede tried to break the shackles. He saw the left-arm spinner bowling a tossed up delivery outside the off stump, and came down the pitch for a big slog. However, the Dutch failed to make any connection with the ball as it floated to Dinesh Karthik.
The Indian wicket-keeper, presented with a golden opportunity, missed the line of the ball completely, resulting in an unfortunate miss. Indian fans who were at the stadium immediately started chanting MS Dhoni’s name following Karthik’s silly mistake behind the wicket. Dhoni, who has inspired legions of followers, rarely missed any stumping chances during his playing days for India, and his name being chanted out of nowhere is no longer a surprise
