    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Richard Kettleborough stunned after Pakistan's successful DRS

    Richard Kettleborough was surpised with Pakistan's successful DRS in T20 World Cup

    (ICC)

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Richard Kettleborough stunned after Pakistan's successful DRS

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:41 PM

    The umpires’ primary role is to make decisions while staying neutral and not showing any emotions during the game. However, Richard Kettleborough broke the norm during the match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe as his facial expressions displaying the shock when Pakistan took a successful review.

    Pakistan bowlers were impressive with their express pace against Zimbabwe during their Super 12 fixture at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Perth. Adding to that, the Men in Green took a successful DRS review to dismiss a dangerous Wesley Madhevere, who scored 17 off 13 balls. 

    Mohammad Wasim came to bowl sixth over of the innings and Wesley Madhevere was facing the second delivery of the over. Wasim pitched the delivery in a good length area and it came sharply before it hit Madhevere’s pad. The on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough, after thinking the ball would miss the stump, adjudged it as not out. However, the Pakistan players were thought otherwise, and Babar Azam eventually challenge the decision by taking DRS.

    However, the ball tracker showed that the delivery was crashing into the top of the stumps. Kettleborough was seen surprised with the fact that the batter had been hit on his knee roll and still the decision was reversed. 

    Twitter was quick to note the incident and share their views regarding Pakistan’s accurate DRS.

