ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Richard Kettleborough stunned after Pakistan's successful DRS

The umpires’ primary role is to make decisions while staying neutral and not showing any emotions during the game. However, Richard Kettleborough broke the norm during the match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe as his facial expressions displaying the shock when Pakistan took a successful review.
Pakistan bowlers were impressive with their express pace against Zimbabwe during their Super 12 fixture at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Perth. Adding to that, the Men in Green took a successful DRS review to dismiss a dangerous Wesley Madhevere, who scored 17 off 13 balls.
Mohammad Wasim came to bowl sixth over of the innings and Wesley Madhevere was facing the second delivery of the over. Wasim pitched the delivery in a good length area and it came sharply before it hit Madhevere’s pad. The on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough, after thinking the ball would miss the stump, adjudged it as not out. However, the Pakistan players were thought otherwise, and Babar Azam eventually challenge the decision by taking DRS.
However, the ball tracker showed that the delivery was crashing into the top of the stumps. Kettleborough was seen surprised with the fact that the batter had been hit on his knee roll and still the decision was reversed.
Twitter was quick to note the incident and share their views regarding Pakistan’s accurate DRS.
Out or not out!
October 27, 2022
That's 3 reds
Bang In Front.. Red Red Red Madhevere Gone ☝️#PAKvZIM— Malik Allah Rakha (@MalicAllahRakha) October 27, 2022
Excellent review!
Three reds and it’s LBW! Wasim Jr gets rid of Madhevere, an excellent review #PAKvZIM— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) October 27, 2022
First one
Mohammad Wasim gets his first wicket! Wessly Madhevere departs ☝️.#T20WorldCup | #PAKvZIM— Hussairam Ali (@HussairamA) October 27, 2022
Gone!
Madhevere Gone— Izaz (@izaz_ils) October 27, 2022
wasim jr 🔥
Changed around
Babar Azam was not interested in the review but Rizwan & M Wasim convinced him for review ✊#PAKvZIM #T20WorldCup— Shafi Shehzad (@ShafiUOfficial) October 27, 2022
Change in line
Wasim Jr already showing why we need to play with 4 pacers. #PAKvsZIM #T20WC2022— Zaidan Idrees (@zaidanidrees) October 27, 2022
Flash!
This is the quickiest i have seen wasim jr bowl in recent times!— Haseeb Abbasi (@blueskyandearth) October 27, 2022
#T20WorldCup #PakvZim
Well done
It'll take time to set 🤣🤣well done haris and wasim— Laiba Shahid (@Laiba_Shahid16) October 27, 2022
Glory
Another One this time Muhammad Wasim Jr. takes the glory— Muhammad Basim 🇵🇰 (@basimawaan) October 27, 2022
#PAKvsZIM
