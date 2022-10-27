 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma costing KL Rahul wicket with bizarre DRS snub

    KL Rahul was trapped leg before by Paul van Meekeren.

    (ICC)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:30 PM

    Incidents in the past have shown even the most successful openers can fail to have much belief in their partners while making decisions on the field. When KL Rahul was pinned leg before, Rohit Sharma did not want him to take a DRS despite the ball sliding down the leg as proven later by hawk-eye.

    India got off to a poor start against the Netherlands on Thursday in their Super 12 fixture at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Sydney. They lost KL Rahul for nine off 12 balls in the third over, caught leg-before wicket by Paul van Meekeren. While trying to play a flick shot, the Indian batter missed the angled-in full delivery before the ball hit his pad. On-field umpire Ahsan Raza did not take much time to raise his finger after the Dutch players appealed for leg before.

    By the naked eye, the delivery seemed to be sliding down the leg stump. Consequently, Rahul rightfully went to have a chat with Rohit Sharma for a DRS appeal. However, the Indian skipper thought the ball would end up hitting the stump and dismissed Rahul’s concerns. The Lucknow opener was evidently disappointed by the snub but decided to abide by the advice and did not go upstairs, choosing to instead slowly return to the pavilion. 

