ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma costing KL Rahul wicket with bizarre DRS snub

Incidents in the past have shown even the most successful openers can fail to have much belief in their partners while making decisions on the field. When KL Rahul was pinned leg before, Rohit Sharma did not want him to take a DRS despite the ball sliding down the leg as proven later by hawk-eye.
India got off to a poor start against the Netherlands on Thursday in their Super 12 fixture at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Sydney. They lost KL Rahul for nine off 12 balls in the third over, caught leg-before wicket by Paul van Meekeren. While trying to play a flick shot, the Indian batter missed the angled-in full delivery before the ball hit his pad. On-field umpire Ahsan Raza did not take much time to raise his finger after the Dutch players appealed for leg before.
By the naked eye, the delivery seemed to be sliding down the leg stump. Consequently, Rahul rightfully went to have a chat with Rohit Sharma for a DRS appeal. However, the Indian skipper thought the ball would end up hitting the stump and dismissed Rahul’s concerns. The Lucknow opener was evidently disappointed by the snub but decided to abide by the advice and did not go upstairs, choosing to instead slowly return to the pavilion.
That was missing!
October 27, 2022
Man!!!
#KLRahul was not Out..— 𝘿𝙚𝙚𝙥 𝙍𝙚𝙝𝙖𝙡 (@MomLilPrince) October 27, 2022
He should have taken the review, missed the opportunity to score 100.#IndvsNed#T20WorldCup2022
Use it dude!
Use the review when you've got an option #KLRahul #INDvsNED— N (@lie_steal_cheat) October 27, 2022
Need to justify!
Kl rahul might get another game but is he really justifying his position which could jeopardize India's chances at World Cup #INDvsNED #INDvNED #KLRahul— Sachin (@sachii656) October 27, 2022
Not out
Kl rahul was not out 😭😂— Pranjαℓ ☄︎ (@itsspranjal) October 27, 2022
Clearly missing
But clearly missing stumps bro— sunil raju (@sunilra35181399) October 27, 2022
Need to prove
Kl Rahul's haters say he fails in important matches, today he proved them wrong. #INDvsNED #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2022 #KLRahul𓃵— Nice Guy (@galatlonda) October 27, 2022
Holidays
@klrahul and the holiday trip begins for KL Rahul @BCCI @ImRo45— Bawa (@Bawa199) October 27, 2022
Mr what?
Superb innings Mr.KL Rahul❤️— Suman Sanyal (@Dustu4U) October 27, 2022
How long!
KL Rahul no longer believed in his own batting🥲#INDvsNED— Pankaj (@Innocent_PW) October 27, 2022
