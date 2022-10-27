ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma costing KL Rahul wicket with bizarre DRS snub

India got off to a poor start against the Netherlands on Thursday in their Super 12 fixture at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Sydney. They lost KL Rahul for nine off 12 balls in the third over, caught leg-before wicket by Paul van Meekeren. While trying to play a flick shot, the Indian batter missed the angled-in full delivery before the ball hit his pad. On-field umpire Ahsan Raza did not take much time to raise his finger after the Dutch players appealed for leg before.