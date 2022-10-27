ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Shakib Al Hasan choosing to walk off in bizarre DRS U-turn

But Shakib was not content with the decision and immediately signalled for a review. Even though there was no question the ball would hit the stumps, it seemed to have pitched outside leg and carried onto the wicket with the angle created by Nortje. Nevertheless, just when the TV umpire was about to be called into play, Shakib hurriedly approached the umpire and told him he had decided to walk off. The umpire seemed to confirm his decision twice and the 35-year-old just continued walking, only for replays to show once had returned to the dugout that the all-rounder's initial suspicions were well and truly true.