ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Shakib Al Hasan choosing to walk off in bizarre DRS U-turn

Cricket is such a fast-paced game that players often rely on pure instinct and muscle memory to rescue themselves from dire situations. However, Shakib Al Hasan decided to go against the golden rule and shunned his instincts to call for DRS after being LBW, only for hawk-eye to show he wasn't out.
Bangladesh has been falling at the rate of knots in their ongoing Group 2 encounter against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground, reeling at 51/4 at the end of seven overs in a massive chase of 206. Following a dominant Rilee Rossouw century that put them on the back foot, the Tigers have lost wickets at quick intervals to pretty much end any chance of mounting a comeback into the game. A major portion of the hopes rested on whether Shakib Al Hasan can yet again pull off something special for his time like he so often has, only for a bizarre sequence of events to end his stay at the crease.
The all-rounder was facing Anrich Nortje in the fourth ball of the fifth over as the seamer steamed in from over the wicket to the left-hander. Shakib had shuffled across the crease and seeing the ball was full and straight, attempted to flick it towards the on side. However, he completely missed the line of the ball and was caught dead in front of the wicket as the ball rustled into his front pad. The umpire took little time to raise his finger, sending the Proteas into jubilation.
But Shakib was not content with the decision and immediately signalled for a review. Even though there was no question the ball would hit the stumps, it seemed to have pitched outside leg and carried onto the wicket with the angle created by Nortje. Nevertheless, just when the TV umpire was about to be called into play, Shakib hurriedly approached the umpire and told him he had decided to walk off. The umpire seemed to confirm his decision twice and the 35-year-old just continued walking, only for replays to show once had returned to the dugout that the all-rounder's initial suspicions were well and truly true.
The white Kookaburra had pitched outside leg and if Shakib had just had a little faith in his instinctive decision, he could have changed the direction the game was heading. The internet was thoroughly amused by the whole saga and took to social media to express their surprise.
