    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to surprised Babar Azam smiling in disbelief after taking miraculous slip catch

    Babar Azam took a miraculous catch to dismiss Regis Chakabva

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:13 PM

    Pakistan have always been criticized for their poor fielding standards but there are some rare occasions when they produce sensational moments on the field. Babar Azam scripted one of such moments against Zimbabwe as he was surprised with his own doings in the slips by taking a sharp reflex catch.

    Zimbabwe were punching above their weight in the Super 12 game against Pakistan losing only three wickets in the first half of their innings. However, the team suffered a collapse after that, continuously losing their wickets at regular intervals. Among them, the most spectacular dismissal was of their skipper Regis Chakabva and it was done due to the bowler’s brilliance, as well as a top-notch fielding effort from Babar Azam at the slip. 

    Chakabva was facing the last ball of the 14th over by Shadab Khan and bowled a leg-break on a fuller length. Babar Azam was fielding in the slips to pounce on any opportunity to dismiss the batter. Chakabva tried to defend the delivery and ended up getting an outside edge. The Pakistan skipper dived to his right and displayed his sharp reflex to pluck the ball out of thin air.  

    All the team members were in shock considering the fielding standards established by Pakistan. Even Azam was seen surprised with himself as he was smiling in disbelief after the sensational take which send Chakabava back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

