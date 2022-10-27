ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to surprised Babar Azam smiling in disbelief after taking miraculous slip catch

Today at 6:13 PM
Pakistan have always been criticized for their poor fielding standards but there are some rare occasions when they produce sensational moments on the field. Babar Azam scripted one of such moments against Zimbabwe as he was surprised with his own doings in the slips by taking a sharp reflex catch.
Zimbabwe were punching above their weight in the Super 12 game against Pakistan losing only three wickets in the first half of their innings. However, the team suffered a collapse after that, continuously losing their wickets at regular intervals. Among them, the most spectacular dismissal was of their skipper Regis Chakabva and it was done due to the bowler’s brilliance, as well as a top-notch fielding effort from Babar Azam at the slip.
Chakabva was facing the last ball of the 14th over by Shadab Khan and bowled a leg-break on a fuller length. Babar Azam was fielding in the slips to pounce on any opportunity to dismiss the batter. Chakabva tried to defend the delivery and ended up getting an outside edge. The Pakistan skipper dived to his right and displayed his sharp reflex to pluck the ball out of thin air.
All the team members were in shock considering the fielding standards established by Pakistan. Even Azam was seen surprised with himself as he was smiling in disbelief after the sensational take which send Chakabava back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.
What a stunner!
October 27, 2022
Cutest catch!
Cutest smile of #BabarAzam after the perfect catch 🤞— cricket lover 🇵🇰 (@KayaniNabila) October 27, 2022
🏏🇵🇰#T20WorldCup2022 #PAKvZIM #Shaheen pic.twitter.com/7wAUIhlScv
Best so far
Catch of the tournament 🔥— Raja Ideeb Iqbal (@IdeebIqbal) October 27, 2022
Stunning catch!
No doubt a stunning catch. Babar Azam's all in one, a captain, a star batsman & an agile fielder. He's an asset to Pakistan. No need to say Pakistan'd win the match hands down.— Lachhman Bhatia (@LachhmanBhatia) October 27, 2022
Skipper it is!
What a catch skipper. Now it's time to do good with bat let your bat speak and slap your haters with your outstanding performance. The only KING @babarazam258 🇵🇰👑❤️🇵🇰— Hashim Ali (@itshashdani) October 27, 2022
Its king
Is it a bird? Is it a plane?? No its... its babar azam 😌— Sundus 🪐 (@dwSundus) October 27, 2022
Superb!
What a catch#BabarAzam𓃵 #T20worldcup22— Bilal Tariq (@bilaltariqb16) October 27, 2022
Wow
Unbelievable 🔥— Bharat (@BharatChopraa) October 27, 2022
Concious man
Why babar azam is always looking at big screen at himself? Why is he so screen conscious#PAKvsZIM— Qas (@Qaisartalaat) October 27, 2022
He is!
Why babar azam is always looking at big screen at himself? Why is he so screen conscious#PAKvsZIM— Qas (@Qaisartalaat) October 27, 2022
KKKK
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.