    Virat Kohli leaves awed at his incredulous six over deep extra cover against the Netherlands.

    (ICC)

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli leaving awed at his incredulous six over deep extra cover

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:20 PM

    Even the greatest players sometimes play such glorious shots that leave even themselves in disbelief. Virat Kohli went inside out for a six over extra cover on Thursday and immediately stared square-eyed at his batting partner, expressing he never expected to pull off something that spectacular.

    After scoring a magnificent 53-ball 82 not out against Pakistan, Virat Kohli carried his good form against the Netherlands on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The talismanic Indian batter notched fifty off 37 balls, with the help of three fours and one six on a day both openers failed to match the aggression they must have set out for against the minnows.

    Just a ball before Kohli reached his second successive fifty at the ongoing T20 World Cup, the 33-year-old played an incredible shot against Fred Klaassen in the 17th over of India’s innings. It was a fullish delivery outside off stump from Klassen bowling round the wicket.

    Kohli used the angle with perfection and bent his back leg to carve the ball over deep extra cover for a six. Despite smacking two outstanding sixes against Haris Rauf in the last encounter, Kohli could not believe what he had just done against Klaassen, and his expression caught on the replays said it all.

