ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli leaving awed at his incredulous six over deep extra cover


Even the greatest players sometimes play such glorious shots that leave even themselves in disbelief. Virat Kohli went inside out for a six over extra cover on Thursday and immediately stared square-eyed at his batting partner, expressing he never expected to pull off something that spectacular.
After scoring a magnificent 53-ball 82 not out against Pakistan, Virat Kohli carried his good form against the Netherlands on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The talismanic Indian batter notched fifty off 37 balls, with the help of three fours and one six on a day both openers failed to match the aggression they must have set out for against the minnows.
Just a ball before Kohli reached his second successive fifty at the ongoing T20 World Cup, the 33-year-old played an incredible shot against Fred Klaassen in the 17th over of India’s innings. It was a fullish delivery outside off stump from Klassen bowling round the wicket.
Kohli used the angle with perfection and bent his back leg to carve the ball over deep extra cover for a six. Despite smacking two outstanding sixes against Haris Rauf in the last encounter, Kohli could not believe what he had just done against Klaassen, and his expression caught on the replays said it all.
This one my god!
October 27, 2022
What was that?
That six over covers 🥵, Virat 🔥🔥— Aaron (@savage_vadapav) October 27, 2022
Just class
What a shot that was by Virat Kohli, six over deep extra cover, class written all over it, just #KingKohli— Saravjeet Singh (@sssandhu020) October 27, 2022
things !!#ViratKohli#T20WorldCup#ViratKohli𓃵#INDvsNED
King is back
Back-to-back fifties for Virat Kohli, that six towards the off side was just sublime. It's good to see him back. #T20WorldCup— Younus Basheer (@Younus__Bashir) October 27, 2022
Six that
Virat Kohli Six 🔥 #INDvsNED #ICCT20WorldCup2022— Deepak Kumar (@imdeepak_kumarr) October 27, 2022
Bow the king
In form Virat Kohli is just treat to watch. What a lovely extension of arms for a six over cover! Take a bow King!!! #INDvsNED— AryanKumar (@IAryanKr) October 27, 2022
Inside out!
Inside out over covers, through the line - flat as any shot you would see - didn't raise more than 10ft above the ground, whistled through.— Vinod Ramnath (@NaanumEngineer) October 27, 2022
That look after that six. Bloody. When in form, nobody looks in beast mode than Virat Kohli.
Six sailing
That six sailing over cover... effortless. Virat Kohli taking out his 2021 frustrations. You would think he was never out of touch. Sublime knocks back to back! #IndvNED #T20WorldCup— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 27, 2022
Shot of the day
That cover drive by Virat for six is the shot of the day. That's it.— Vishal (@_vishal_varma_) October 27, 2022
Virat Six!
#INDvNED— Oolta Poolta (@ijanvaidya) October 27, 2022
That six from Virat Kohli's bat over cover is shot of the match!
