India women and men cricketers to earn same match fee, announces Jay Shah

Under the new pay equity policy, the women will earn Rs 15 lakh for a Test, Rs 6 lakh for an ODI and 3 lakh for a T20I. However, there are no changes to BCCI’s annual retainers for women players. Those on the higher side take home Rs 50 lakh while Grade B and Grade C will continue to earn Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh each.