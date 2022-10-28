ICC World T20 | Time to get rid of Ramiz Raza who has been behaving like PCB's God, lashes out Mohammed Amir

Today at 12:23 PM
Mohammed Amir has offered harsh criticism of Ramiz Raja's reign as the Chairman of the PCB, urging the organization to fire the former cricketer. Amir blamed poor selection for Pakistan's loss against Zimbabwe before pointing out how Raza has been serving multiple roles without any success.
Pakistan are on the brink of elimination from the World T20 Down Under after having lost both of their opening Super 12 Group 2 matches at the marquee event. They kicked off the event with a brutal last-ball defeat to arch-rivals India courtesy of a Virat Kohli masterclass and then were subjected to another nail-biting thriller against Zimbabwe on Thursday where a batting collapse cost the Asian contingent a one-run loss. The Men in Green will now need to win all their remaining games against Bangladesh, South Africa and the Netherlands, as well as hope for favourable outcomes in the other matches of the group to be given a spot in the semi-finals.
On the back of consecutive defeats, former Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir has shot out with severe criticism of the Pakistan Cricket Board chair Ramiz Raja, blaming the head of the country's premier cricketing organization for the team's sub-par performances at the major event. Amir openly called for Raza to be removed from his present capacity while highlighting poor selections as the reason for his team's downfall.
"from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector. [From day one, I have blamed poor selection but now who will take responsibility for it? I think it's time to get rid of the so-called Chairman and Chief Selector who has been having like the God of PCB]", the retired pacer tweeted.
Raja was elected as the head of the PCB last year in September for a three-year term and under his tenure, all the SENA countries already have or are scheduled to play cricket in Pakistan. The subcontinent side had made a run to the semi-finals in the ICC World T20 last year and even reached the final of the Asia Cup 2022.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.