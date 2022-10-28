ICC World T20 | Time to get rid of Ramiz Raza who has been behaving like PCB's God, lashes out Mohammed Amir

Pakistan are on the brink of elimination from the World T20 Down Under after having lost both of their opening Super 12 Group 2 matches at the marquee event. They kicked off the event with a brutal last-ball defeat to arch-rivals India courtesy of a Virat Kohli masterclass and then were subjected to another nail-biting thriller against Zimbabwe on Thursday where a batting collapse cost the Asian contingent a one-run loss. The Men in Green will now need to win all their remaining games against Bangladesh, South Africa and the Netherlands, as well as hope for favourable outcomes in the other matches of the group to be given a spot in the semi-finals.