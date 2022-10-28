ICC World T20 | We may not have real Mr. Bean but have real cricketing spirit, shots back Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Today at 12:06 PM
Shehbaz Sharif has become the latest addition to the 'Pak Bean' saga after his team's loss against Zimbabwe at the World T20. The politician tweeted in response to the Zimbabwean President's remark about the Pakistani comedian, including congratulations to the African outfit for their triumph.
Zimbabwe shocked the cricket fraternity on Thursday with a surprise win against Pakistan at the ICC World T20 in a nail-biting thriller. The encounter, not expected to be one to get much spotlight, had come under the radar following an internet thread instigated by a Zimbabwean user that had gone viral, alleging their Asian counterparts had duped them in a previous incident. Thus, in the aftermath of the unexpected result, premiers of both countries took to Twitter to convey their thoughts on the matter in what has culminated into a story for the cricketing folklore.
Having been set a seemingly sub-par target of 130, Pakistan seemed to be cruising to victory at one stage before Sikander Raza's twin strikes wreaked havoc. Even though some sweet hitting from Mohammed Nawaz helped them recover to a winning position, a whirlwind final over saw them fall one run short of the target to complete a landmark win for the African contingent.
The drama had already started ahead of the encounter, however, as a comment on the Pakistan Cricket Board's tweet featuring its players' training for the game. A Zimbabwean user, with the handle name Ngugi Chasura, revealed how the country had received Pakistani impersonator Asif Muhammad in 2016 after having been promised Rowan Atkinson who plays the famous character of 'Mr. Bean.'
Chasura had thus issued a warning to the Men in Green to be aware of their rivals on the field and after the stunning victory, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa further propelled the matter by reneging Pakistan to send 'the real Mr. Bean.'
However, just when the drama seemed to be heading to a close, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided to join in on the fun with an acknowledgment of the saga while adding congratulations to the Chevrons for their triumph over the Asian giants.
We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back :)— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 27, 2022
Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today. 👏 https://t.co/oKhzEvU972
