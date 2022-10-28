ICC World T20 | We may not have real Mr. Bean but have real cricketing spirit, shots back Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Zimbabwe shocked the cricket fraternity on Thursday with a surprise win against Pakistan at the ICC World T20 in a nail-biting thriller. The encounter, not expected to be one to get much spotlight, had come under the radar following an internet thread instigated by a Zimbabwean user that had gone viral, alleging their Asian counterparts had duped them in a previous incident. Thus, in the aftermath of the unexpected result, premiers of both countries took to Twitter to convey their thoughts on the matter in what has culminated into a story for the cricketing folklore.