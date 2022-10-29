ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as fit of cramps turn Glenn Philips into Michael Jackson to everyone's amusement

Today at 4:58 PM
While cramps are not something to laugh at, they often occur at the most absurd times on the cricket field leading to extremely amusing scenes. Glenn Phillips' was the latest victim of excruciating cramps against Sri Lanka on Sunday which had him jumping and dancing about in a comical fashion.
New Zealand have all but secured their spot in the semi-final with a dominant display over Sri Lanka in their third Super 12 Group 1 fixture, having earned three points from the first two games. The Kiwis were in deep trouble at the start of the match having collapsed to 15/3 but a spirited century from Glenn Phillips almost singlehandedly took them to a commanding total of 167 which proved to be a few too many for the Lions.
Phillips' 104 runs took 64 balls to get and lasted an excruciating 17 and a half overs of the match, The 25-year-old toiled hard with 10 boundaries and four maximums in the sultry Sydney weather and was sprinting about at astonishing speeds even towards the end of his innings, the after-effects of which soon arrived in the second half of the match.
Sri Lanka were reeling at 70/8 in the 14th over when Lahiru Kumara flicked a ball off Lockie Ferguson calling deep square-leg fielder Phillips into action. The batter sprinted towards the ball and even though he managed to keep the batsmen to two, had to pay a painful price for it.
As soon as he threw the ball, the Black Cap's hamstrings cramped up and Phillips immediately assumed a yoga position with his hand stretched towards the floor and knees straight, visibly trying to deal with severe pain. However, things went from bad to worse just at that moment as the quad muscles decided to cramp up at the same time, forcing him into an involuntary hop and soon had him circling around the spot as his body twisted and contorted in all sorts of ways. At the end of the excruciating ordeal, Phillips was seen just balancing on one leg as he tried to stretch his body out, seemingly no longer in control of his own body. Despite the imaginable pain, Phillips immediately decided to carry on and returned to the fielding mark, thus allowing spectators the liberty to both laugh and marvel at the scenes they had just witnessed. The internet wasn't far behind in commenting on the situation and took to social media to express their amusement.
October 29, 2022
Wtf is wrong with Glenn Philips lol— T. (@_mastam) October 29, 2022
#T20WorldCup #NZvsSL srilanka playing uganda totally immature cricket— Khangraitha (@Khangraitha1) October 29, 2022
Now this is how you defend your target #NZvsSL— your annoying Ayesha (@ayeshaazeem__) October 29, 2022
I won't be surprised if Sri Lanka misses out on upcoming T20 World Cup and 50 over world cup, and also lose the test nation tag. You can officially treat Sri Lanka as minnows and call it an upset if they win against giant team like India, Australia & New Zealand. #NZvsSL #SLvNZ— Rahul Sawant (@RudeDudeRahul) October 29, 2022
What a magnificent inning from Glenn Philips under pressure. He's man of the match in my books. This century is invaluable to New Zealand's turn around in this match. #NZvsSL #T20WorldCup— Bishal Raj🌙MIDNIGHTS (@BishalRajBiswas) October 29, 2022
New Zealand finds new hero for every new matchh...— Vinayakk (@Vinayakkk19) October 29, 2022
🚨 Arresting 🚨 Kaviya Moron for Day Light Robbery of— S.🕸️ (@viratesque_18) October 29, 2022
Brilliant batting by Glenn Philips 👏— Huraira Farooque (@HurairaFarooque) October 29, 2022
Brings up his 2nd T20 international 💯.#T20WorldCup #NZvsSL #glennphillips pic.twitter.com/0cGVJEa08p
2nd hundred of the tournament by Glenn Philips 🔥— A B (@82of53) October 29, 2022
