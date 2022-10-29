 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Glenn Phillips borrowing tricks from Usain Bolt with clever hack to counter 'mankad'

Glenn Phillips' century against Sri Lanka was replete with creativity

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Glenn Phillips borrowing tricks from Usain Bolt with clever hack to counter 'mankad'

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:36 PM

Cricket is a game of innovation and those who manage to adapt to its ever-changing landscape are the ones that end up thriving. Glenn Phillips showcased a great example of clever cricket on Saturday with a crouched starting position at the crease to avoid Mankad en route to a blistering century.

New Zealand once again showed why they are regarded as the most dogged fighters in the world of cricket, an attribute that has propelled them to two World Cup finals and a World T20 final in succession, with a stunning counterattack against Sri Lanka at the Syndey Cricket Ground. Despite reeling at 25/3 after six overs, the Kiwi batsmen stuck in to end up with a commendable 167/7 on a difficult batting pitch. The majority of those runs came off Glenn Phillips' bat alone as he stormed to 104 off 64 deliveries in one of the most dominant displays for New Zealand in World T20 history.

The 25-year-old's knock was largely constructed on his ability to read the game and pierce the fields when possible or just muscle the ball beyond the boundary when the situation beckoned him to do so. Yet, it was his determination to keep scoring that stood out the most, the epitome of which was presented on full display in the last over of the match. Phillips was resigned to the non-striker's end while Mitchell Santner took strike, and knowing he needed to face as many deliveries as possible at this late stage of the innings, was desperate to get the strike back for the last five deliveries. 

Thus, as Lahiru Kumara steamed in, the batter crouched down with his back leg behind the crease while the rest of the body leaned forward low to the ground, the bat flat to the pitch in front of him. His position clearly resembled the likes of Usain Bolt and his fellow sprinters when they are on their marks ready to accelerate and Phillips' unique strategy ensured he would not be run-out by Mankad while also attaining the maximum advantage possible while backing up. The Black Cap's clever thinking soon got the internet buzzing, assured that it is only a matter of time before Phillips' innovation becomes a part and parcel of white-ball cricket.

