ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Glenn Phillips borrowing tricks from Usain Bolt with clever hack to counter 'mankad'

The 25-year-old's knock was largely constructed on his ability to read the game and pierce the fields when possible or just muscle the ball beyond the boundary when the situation beckoned him to do so. Yet, it was his determination to keep scoring that stood out the most, the epitome of which was presented on full display in the last over of the match. Phillips was resigned to the non-striker's end while Mitchell Santner took strike, and knowing he needed to face as many deliveries as possible at this late stage of the innings, was desperate to get the strike back for the last five deliveries.