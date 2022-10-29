ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Pathum Nissanka providing Pakistan competition for 'easiest catch drop of tournament'

The spinner was handed the ball for the seventh over of the innings and immediately delivered with some crisp bowling, culminating in a golden opportunity on the fifth delivery. Bowing to a dangerous-looking Glenn Phillips who had been timing the ball in the innings so far, Hasaranga floated one full and tempted the batter to go for a heave down the ground. Phillips duly obliged but managed to only get it as far as the fielder on long off, Pathum Nissanka. One couldn't have faulted the Lions if they had started celebrating when the ball was mid-air given the simplicity of the catch but the opener somehow managed to mess it up in a painfully hilarious way.