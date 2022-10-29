 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Pathum Nissanka providing Pakistan competition for 'easiest catch drop of tournament'

Pathum Nissanka is one of the key batters for the Sri Lankan side

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 2:32 PM

Pakistan have long been the standard for the goofiest incidents on a cricket field, be it silly runouts or unbelievably simple dropped catches. It seems as if the tag has now passed on to Asian rivals Sri Lanka as well after Pathum Nissanka dropped an absolute sitter on the ropes against Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka have blown the Super 12s Group 1 wide open once again with a clinical start to their match against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, having the Black Caps reeling at 25/3 at the end of the powerplay. All the top-three batsman departed for single-digit scores with Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kasun Rajitha taking a scalp each, ensuring the stage was set for superstar all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga to come in simply sweep the tide completely in the Asians' favour.

The spinner was handed the ball for the seventh over of the innings and immediately delivered with some crisp bowling, culminating in a golden opportunity on the fifth delivery. Bowing to a dangerous-looking Glenn Phillips who had been timing the ball in the innings so far, Hasaranga floated one full and tempted the batter to go for a heave down the ground. Phillips duly obliged but managed to only get it as far as the fielder on long off, Pathum Nissanka. One couldn't have faulted the Lions if they had started celebrating when the ball was mid-air given the simplicity of the catch but the opener somehow managed to mess it up in a painfully hilarious way.

Patiently waiting for the Kookaburra to arrive, a shuffling Nissanka seemed to judge the ball's trajectory perfectly but made the schoolboy error of keeping his hands too close to his body. The ball hit his palm and simply popped out as Nissanka desperately flung at it again but in vain and was left lying head down in shame. Hasaranga could not believe his eyes and simply took a knee, devastated that the chance had gone begging. The incident took place just two days after Zimbabwe's historic win against Pakistan, where the latter's Haider Ali had showcased similar antics by dropping an equally easy sitter and the fans have now engaged in a battle between the two on social media, to determine the 'catch drop of the tournament.'

Pathum drops a sitter!

Oh lord

Sri Lanka will pay for this blunder

He has improved

Definetly not

Another lifeline

It would have been more interesting

Smiles

Bottled

He has dropped a sitter

