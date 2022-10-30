ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Haris Rauf’s brutal bouncer gives Bas de Leede nasty cut under eye

Netherlands’ No. 3 Bas de Leede had no clue how to score against Rauf, who has been in excellent form for a while now. His first four balls of the sixth over did not concede a single run, which left the Netherlands in disarray after a poor start. Rauf then brought a venomous 142 kph bouncer against de Leede to keep the attack going. De Leede, however, did not expect the Pakistani speedster to go for a shortish length delivery, resulting in him failing to connect the ball. It went on to hit on the helmet’s grill and smacked just under his right eye.