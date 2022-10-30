 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Haris Rauf’s brutal bouncer gives Bas de Leede nasty cut under eye

Haris Rauf’s brutal bouncer gives Bas de Leede nasty cut under eye

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:24 PM

Despite plenty of equipment for protection, batters sometimes get down on the pitch if they fail to tackle against steep bouncers. However, there won't be many as nasty blows as Bas de Leede endured when Haris Rauf’s sharp bounce forced him to walk off the ground after the ball cut his face.

The Netherlands failed to get off to a decent start after opting to bat first against Pakistan at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Perth. The Dutch side could only manage 18/1 from the first five overs and were struggling to counterattack the Pakistani pacers. And then the situation went from bad to worse in the next over when Haris Rauf came into the attack to finish the powerplay.

Netherlands’ No. 3 Bas de Leede had no clue how to score against Rauf, who has been in excellent form for a while now. His first four balls of the sixth over did not concede a single run, which left the Netherlands in disarray after a poor start. Rauf then brought a venomous 142 kph bouncer against de Leede to keep the attack going. De Leede, however, did not expect the Pakistani speedster to go for a shortish length delivery, resulting in him failing to connect the ball. It went on to hit on the helmet’s grill and smacked just under his right eye.

To see the blow, Shan Masood was the first to check in with de Leede and helped him remove the helmet. The other Pakistani players, including Babar Azam, did not take much time to come close to de Leede as well. The physio then came to the ground, and after some time, he saw how serious the injury was. As a result, the Dutch all-rounder had to walk off the field, which brought a lot of attention from Twitterati.

