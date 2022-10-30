ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Pakistan register first win of the tournament with convincing victory over Netherlands

Today at 3:59 PM
Pakistan have finally opened their account at the T20 World Cup with a six-wicket win against the Netherlands at Perth Stadium. The Men in Green restricted the Dutch side to 91/9 after the latter opted to bat before a risk-free batting display, led by Muhammad Rizwan, saw them home in 13.5 overs.
A dominating bowling performance by their bowlers, followed by an easy chase helped Pakistan beat the Netherlands by six wickets on Sunday in a Group 2 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Perth. The Dutch side Could only muster 91/9 after deciding to bat first, and Pakistan, riding on Muhammad Rizwan’s 39-ball 49, saw off the target with 37 balls to spare. Paul van Meekeren impressed the most among the Dutch bowlers, returning excellent figures of 4-0-19-1 while Brandon Glover had two wickets for 22 in 2.5 overs.
Earlier in the game, Shadab Khan did the most damage among the Pakistani bowlers, taking three for 22. Except for Mohammad Nawaz, every Pakistani bowler scalped at least one wicket. For the Netherlands, Colin Ackermann top-scored with a run-a-ball 27.
Let it shine!
October 30, 2022
Biggest drama
Shaddy is the biggest drama and Babar looks so done with him 😭😭 #PAKvsNED pic.twitter.com/ZwwUxpHiHC— shakesshack (@suhainashaikh1) October 30, 2022
Selfish show!
Shit show...Pakistani players are so selfish , instead of finishing max in 12 overs they are viewing 50s and not out innings... #PAKvsNED— Maanav (@hellomaanav) October 30, 2022
Pathetic innings
Never thought i would say this, but what a selfish pathetic innings by rizwan 👎🏻 #PAKvsNED— Ibrahim (@ibi__98) October 30, 2022
What was that?
Pathetic Team, Patehtic Approach #PAKvsNED— Sulaiman Khan (@panjpao) October 30, 2022
What was that approach
What if this defensive approach cost us the semifinal spot to South Africa on NRR, this match should have been finished 3 overs before.#PAKvsNED— IsLam Wazir (@IsLamWazir77) October 30, 2022
Dissapointed
Once again Pathetic Batting from #Pakistan— SanN KhaN (@Muhamma36140350) October 30, 2022
Really disappointed with their 80s style battinf approach #PakVsNed#T20WC2022
Coward batting
This is the most coward pak batting lineup we have ever seen #PAKvsNED— Ibrahim Hanif 🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@Ibrahim02114) October 30, 2022
First victory
Finally a victory for Pakistan 🙂 !! Still not happy with the batting line performance 😑 ! Pakistan need to do some work on its batting line 🙂🥳#PAKvsNED #T20WorldCup— Urwah Ahmed (@Urwah_Ahmed_) October 30, 2022
Say no to semis
Pathetic pathetic intent of @TheRealPCB @shani_official please please donot go to semifinal (if possible) like this . You don't deserve to be there with tis kind of performance.#PaKvsNED— Syed Huzaifa (@syedhuzaifa7971) October 30, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.