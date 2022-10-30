ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Pakistan register first win of the tournament with convincing victory over Netherlands

A dominating bowling performance by their bowlers, followed by an easy chase helped Pakistan beat the Netherlands by six wickets on Sunday in a Group 2 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Perth. The Dutch side Could only muster 91/9 after deciding to bat first, and Pakistan, riding on Muhammad Rizwan’s 39-ball 49, saw off the target with 37 balls to spare. Paul van Meekeren impressed the most among the Dutch bowlers, returning excellent figures of 4-0-19-1 while Brandon Glover had two wickets for 22 in 2.5 overs.