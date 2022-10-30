 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Pakistan register first win of the tournament with convincing victory over Netherlands

Pakistan beat Netherlands by six wickets.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:59 PM

Pakistan have finally opened their account at the T20 World Cup with a six-wicket win against the Netherlands at Perth Stadium. The Men in Green restricted the Dutch side to 91/9 after the latter opted to bat before a risk-free batting display, led by Muhammad Rizwan, saw them home in 13.5 overs.

A dominating bowling performance by their bowlers, followed by an easy chase helped Pakistan beat the Netherlands by six wickets on Sunday in a Group 2 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Perth. The Dutch side Could only muster 91/9 after deciding to bat first, and Pakistan, riding on Muhammad Rizwan’s 39-ball 49, saw off the target with 37 balls to spare. Paul van Meekeren impressed the most among the Dutch bowlers, returning excellent figures of 4-0-19-1 while Brandon Glover had two wickets for 22 in 2.5 overs.

Earlier in the game, Shadab Khan did the most damage among the Pakistani bowlers, taking three for 22. Except for Mohammad Nawaz, every Pakistani bowler scalped at least one wicket. For the Netherlands, Colin Ackermann top-scored with a run-a-ball 27.

