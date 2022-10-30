 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as South Africa beats India by five wickets in a close contest

South Africa registered a five-wicket win over India in T20 World Cup 2022

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 8:26 PM

South Africa secured their second victory of the T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over India, climbing to the top of Group 2. Wayne Parnell and Lungi Ngidi were impressive with the ball taking three and four wickets respectively while Aiden Markram and David Miller starred with half-centuries.

South Africa have strengthened their chances to make it to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a five-wicket win over India on Sunday in Perth. The Proteas displayed a clinical bowling performance, restricting India to a below-par total of 133/9. Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell played key roles in India’s collapse. For India, Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat, scoring 40-ball 68 while the others could not even cross 15.

Coming to chase, South Africa’s top order collapse reduced them to 24/3. However, Aiden Markram and David Miller ensured a smooth ride for the team from there on. Markram scored 52 runs from 41 balls while Miller played a knock of unbeaten 59 runs from 46 balls to turn the tide in their team’s favour. Barring Ravichandran Ashwin, Indian bowlers were economical throughout the innings, which although eventually went in vain.

