ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as South Africa beats India by five wickets in a close contest

Today at 8:26 PM
South Africa secured their second victory of the T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over India, climbing to the top of Group 2. Wayne Parnell and Lungi Ngidi were impressive with the ball taking three and four wickets respectively while Aiden Markram and David Miller starred with half-centuries.
South Africa have strengthened their chances to make it to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a five-wicket win over India on Sunday in Perth. The Proteas displayed a clinical bowling performance, restricting India to a below-par total of 133/9. Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell played key roles in India’s collapse. For India, Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat, scoring 40-ball 68 while the others could not even cross 15.
Coming to chase, South Africa’s top order collapse reduced them to 24/3. However, Aiden Markram and David Miller ensured a smooth ride for the team from there on. Markram scored 52 runs from 41 balls while Miller played a knock of unbeaten 59 runs from 46 balls to turn the tide in their team’s favour. Barring Ravichandran Ashwin, Indian bowlers were economical throughout the innings, which although eventually went in vain.
Immediately
Immediately remove KL Rahul and R Ashwin from current T20 WC Indian Team squad.#INDvSA— Anand Prasad आनंद प्रसाद (@aman315) October 30, 2022
LOL
India and Pakistan 🤝— Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) October 30, 2022
So India is going to win it. #INDvSA Ind vs SA #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gE9Y1Ocr8r
He just did
Virat Kohli might just have knocked Pakistan out of another World Cup #T20WorldCup #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/WUwpitrpkh— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 30, 2022
Chalo vapas
Indian Fans right now @ICC #T20WC2022 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/zEOgVibenz— Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) October 30, 2022
It is as per plan
thing going as per plan#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/5iLnvKbSjo— Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 30, 2022
Back to Pakistan
BY by Pakistan 😂😂😂 Get Out of T20 World Cup 2022 😝#INDvsSA #T20WorldCup #PakistanCricket #T20WorldCup2022 #Pakistan #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/yQuam3Ij7w— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) October 30, 2022
About to leave
POV:- Pakistan watching Ind vs SA match.... #INDvSA #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/q1bUBB6cey— Jo Kar (@i_am_gustakh) October 30, 2022
Let's celebrate
Indian player's out hone ke baad dugout main: 😭😂#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/iHhP72dwSz— Shinchan (@Cute_Ladka21) October 30, 2022
Just another Gemphir thing
Gambhir during commentry trying to prove how SKY's this inning is better than Virat Kohli's inning against Pakistan #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/IIUuKiZfsO— Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) October 30, 2022
Well done
Modi ji to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after they dropped a catch and missed a run out to knock Pakistan out: #INDvsSA #T20WorldCup #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/izZXMNq1eh— Avinash (@imavinashvk) October 30, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Lungi Ngidi
- Wayne Parnell
- Suryakumar Yadav
- T 20 World Cup 2022
- India Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.