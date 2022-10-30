ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as South Africa beats India by five wickets in a close contest

South Africa have strengthened their chances to make it to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a five-wicket win over India on Sunday in Perth. The Proteas displayed a clinical bowling performance, restricting India to a below-par total of 133/9. Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell played key roles in India’s collapse. For India, Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat, scoring 40-ball 68 while the others could not even cross 15.