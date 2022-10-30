ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli leaves Ravichandran Ashwin out of words with simple catch drop

Today at 7:57 PM
Sometimes even the best fielders in world cricket fumbles in the field leading to dropped chances. Virat Kohli added to the list of his sloppy moments while fielding against South Africa, dropping a sitter to award a lifeline to a well-set Aiden Markram which left Ravichandran Ashwin in disbelief.
Despite scoring a paltry 133/9 batting first, India displayed a brilliant exhibition of swing and seam bowling to orchestrate a close contest. South Africa were reduced to 24/3 at one point of time but a partnership between Aiden Markram and David Miller helped them to steady the innings and accelerate the run-rate. However, India had an opportunity to break the stand during the 12th over before Virat Kohli messed it up with sloppy fielding.
Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling that over while Markram was facing the penultimate ball with an aim to pounce on any opportunity to smash the ball. Ashwin fired the delivery on the shorter side and Markram danced down the track to slog it over deep-midwicket. The ball was sailing straight into the hands of Virat Kohli in the deep but then, an obvious wicket turned into a single.
Kohli fumbled the catch a couple of times before dropping it and a chance to dismiss a dangerous looking Markram slipped from the hands of the ace batter. Entire Indian team was shocked to see that a fielder as good as Kohli has spilled a sitter. Ravichandran Ashwin was most expressive on the field as he was absolutely stunned by what unfolded on the ground.
Spectators took note of the incident and expressed themselves on Twitter.
Unbeliveable!
October 30, 2022
The ultimate target
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli making sure Pakistan gets out of tournament by missing an easy run out and dropping easiest catch— Yukti Rathi (@AdvYuktiRathi) October 30, 2022
#INDvsSA
Choker
choker lawda @imVkohli 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/glDMKrZHuq— Thalapathy MSDian (@DhoniVijay07) October 30, 2022
Shocked
#RohitSharma and #RaviAshwin both was shocked when #ViratKohli𓃵 dropped the catch.#INDvSA # pic.twitter.com/UG0yKfwZ5X— Priyanshu Rout (@priyanshurout54) October 30, 2022
Just wow
Virat Kohli dropped an easy catch & and Rohit Sharma missed run out!!!🙂#INDvSA #T20WorldCup— علیزا (@UTrishu) October 30, 2022
Ly team India to each other: pic.twitter.com/OtoOXyRzIl
True
Virat Kohli n catch drop Kiya— Abhishek (@journolist_abhi) October 30, 2022
Rohit Sharma n run out miss kiya.
India in dono senior players ki vajah se haregi.
The main culprit
Virat Kohli the culprit#INDvSA— Rishabh Fan Account (@RishabPantFan) October 30, 2022
I guess so
Kohli bhaiya Arsh Deep se haath milaya kya??@imVkohli #INDvSA— Aman Jha (@AmanJha35777895) October 30, 2022
Unbeleivable
Unbelievable is that @imVkohli dropped a catch.#INDvsSA #T20worldcup22— Jitunandan Pradhan (@Jitunandan_N) October 30, 2022
Yup
C'mon guys he just wanted to enjoy watching Markam bat#ViratKohli #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/QvE0WuL2eo— Aavish (@aavish30) October 30, 2022
