ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli leaves Ravichandran Ashwin out of words with simple catch drop

Virat Kohli dropped a decisive catch of Aiden Markram

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 7:57 PM

Sometimes even the best fielders in world cricket fumbles in the field leading to dropped chances. Virat Kohli added to the list of his sloppy moments while fielding against South Africa, dropping a sitter to award a lifeline to a well-set Aiden Markram which left Ravichandran Ashwin in disbelief.

Despite scoring a paltry 133/9 batting first, India displayed a brilliant exhibition of swing and seam bowling to orchestrate a close contest. South Africa were reduced to 24/3 at one point of time but a partnership between Aiden Markram and David Miller helped them to steady the innings and accelerate the run-rate. However, India had an opportunity to break the stand during the 12th over before Virat Kohli messed it up with sloppy fielding. 

Ravichandran Ashwin was bowling that over while Markram was facing the penultimate ball with an aim to pounce on any opportunity to smash the ball. Ashwin fired the delivery on the shorter side and Markram danced down the track to slog it over deep-midwicket. The ball was sailing straight into the hands of Virat Kohli in the deep but then, an obvious wicket turned into a single. 

Kohli fumbled the catch a couple of times before dropping it and a chance to dismiss a dangerous looking Markram slipped from the hands of the ace batter. Entire Indian team was shocked to see that a fielder as good as Kohli has spilled a sitter. Ravichandran Ashwin was most expressive on the field as he was absolutely stunned by what unfolded on the ground. 

Spectators took note of the incident and expressed themselves on Twitter.

