ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Wayne Parnell emulates latest Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after ending SKY’s carnage

Wayne Parnell picked three wickets against India in Super 12 game

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:20 PM

Cricket has witnessed several kinds of celebrations by players after taking a wicket or crossing a milestone with the bat. Wayne Parnell added to the list of diverse celebrations giving a sigh of relief in an exact imitation of Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest celebration for Suryakumar Yadav’s wicket.

After going through a successful campaign so far at the T20 World Cup, Indian batters have been put in deep waters by the express pace from South African bowlers on Sunday in Perth. Barring Suryakumar Yadav, all others struggled to tackle the bounce opposition bowlers were extracting from the pitch. It was a clinical display from the bowling unit, among which Wayne Parnell played a key role for South Africa by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav  just when he was looking to capitalise death overs. Also, he signed off the wicket with a special celebration reminding the fans of football’s legendary icon Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Parnell released a short delivery at Suryakumar Yadav in the penultimate ball of the 19th over. Suryakumar, batting on 68 off 40 balls, was intending to switch the gears and he tried to slog it over in the deep mid-wicket area. The ball hit high on the willow and ballooned to the mid-off where Anrich Nortje took a simple catch. Parnell imitated Ronaldo as he kept both his hands interlocked on his chest with a smile while eyes closed. 

Parnell’s way to celebrate the wicket added one more unique celebration in the World Cup history and Twittertati were quick to notice that the footballer’s celebration has also left its mark on world cricket. 

