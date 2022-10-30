ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Wayne Parnell emulates latest Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after ending SKY’s carnage

After going through a successful campaign so far at the T20 World Cup, Indian batters have been put in deep waters by the express pace from South African bowlers on Sunday in Perth. Barring Suryakumar Yadav, all others struggled to tackle the bounce opposition bowlers were extracting from the pitch. It was a clinical display from the bowling unit, among which Wayne Parnell played a key role for South Africa by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav just when he was looking to capitalise death overs. Also, he signed off the wicket with a special celebration reminding the fans of football’s legendary icon Cristiano Ronaldo.