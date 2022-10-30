ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Nurul Hasan forcing match to restart after players had walked off

Today at 12:16 PM
Cricket often brings twists and turns on the field which makes the sport even more interesting. But there won’t be a more dramatic ending than what just happened in the game between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh when Nurul Hasan’s comical gloveswork forced to restart after players had walked off.
Chasing 151, Zimbabwe appeared to be out of the game at the end of the powerplay with the scoreboard reading 36/4. However, skipper Sean Willaims ensured that they remained in the reckoning. With 40 required off the last three, Williams led the line in reducing the deficit by 14. Another boundary in the next over was quickly followed by his wicket but that left the Africans needing 16 off the last over. A four and six off ball three and four meant that they needed just five off two balls to boost their chances of making it into the semi finals.
The script was switched quickly as Mosaddek Hossain dismissed Ngarava leaving Zimbabwe needing five off the last ball. In what appeared to be an anti-climatic end, Muzarabani was stumped off the last ball putting an end to the dream of a Super Over. As the players shook hands and walked off the ground, the screen at the ground showed the message of “Decision Pending”.
The replays showed that Nurul Hasan had collected the ball in front of the stumps before inflicting a stumping. This meant that the players had to be called back to the pitch, the wickets had to be put in again and Mosaddek had to bowl one more delivery. However, this time it was just four needed since the previous delivery was deemed to be a no ball. But the anti-climatic end was written in the stars as a dot ball ensured that Bangladesh skipped ahead of South Africa in Group 2.
This was enough for the warriors of Twitter to come out in numbers to troll the Bangladesh team for almost messing up a simple win.
Drama! Drama! Drama!
October 30, 2022
Early celebrations are like EX! Bites you back.
October 30, 2022
Lol! How can this happen to Bangla again!
Early celebrations pic.twitter.com/9Px3naiigw— Rishabh (Professor) (@ProfesorSahab) October 30, 2022
Leaving the chat here! Bye.
Early celebrations by Bangla...where have we seen this before? Never mind.— adarsh_baab (@add_rushh) October 30, 2022
Very embarrassing!
Early celebrations and delayed decision 😄😄...never witnessed such scenes— Mehul Sanghani (@Mehul_K_S) October 30, 2022
Hahahaha!!!!
Bangladesh early celebration always hurt them.. Is baar nach gae 😂😂😂 #BANvZIM #FinalBall #T20WC2022 #T20WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCup— jigar saraswat (@jigar31) October 30, 2022
Hostory repeats!
Bangladesh and early celebrations have a history 😂 #ZIMvsBAN— Gautam Sood (@gautamsood) October 30, 2022
Not gonna hurt them anymre!
Bangladesh and early celebrations never go well!!! 🤣🤣🤣— Snap (@ObsessionSnap) October 30, 2022
Nagin naagin....
Bangladesh just bettered their best ever early celebration 😂#BANvZIM #T20WorldCup— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 30, 2022
Whole set of drama comes to an end!
Ha ha that’s a No ball 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Loshan - ARVLOSHAN (@ARVLoshan) October 30, 2022
Keeper was in a hurry to stump, typical Bangladesh early celebration mood and not out with no ball given.
Brilliantly decided by the umpire
Now ZIM need 4 from 1#BANvsZIM
