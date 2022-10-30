ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Nurul Hasan forcing match to restart after players had walked off

Chasing 151, Zimbabwe appeared to be out of the game at the end of the powerplay with the scoreboard reading 36/4. However, skipper Sean Willaims ensured that they remained in the reckoning. With 40 required off the last three, Williams led the line in reducing the deficit by 14. Another boundary in the next over was quickly followed by his wicket but that left the Africans needing 16 off the last over. A four and six off ball three and four meant that they needed just five off two balls to boost their chances of making it into the semi finals.