ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to ‘riled’ Rohit Sharma for messing potential game-changing moment with wayward throw

Captains have a responsibility to lead the team with their performance and step up whenever their teams need the most. However, Rohit Sharma failed to catch a decisive moment against South Africa as he missed an opportunity to run out Aiden Markram with a direct hit and end a blooming partnership.
T20 is known to be a format suited for the batters but there are rare moments when the T20I games are popularised for the role played by bowlers. Indian batters managed to post a total of just 133/9 as they were restricted by the express pace from the opposition bowlers. South Africa on the other hand, also suffered a shaky start but David Miller and Aiden Markram steadied the innings after that.
Rohit Sharma had an opportunity to draw curtains on Markram’s knock but the Indian captain missed to grab the decisive moment in the game. Hardik Pandya was directing a flurry of bouncers at South African batters’ while bowling the ninth over of the innings. Miller was facing the fifth ball of the over and he pushed a full ball towards cover. The batter then called his non-striker for a single but sent him back to the crease mid-way.
Markram was far from his crease while Rohit collected the ball inside the 30-yard circle. The Indian skipper had a clear chance to send Markram back to the pavilion. However, he missed the throw after taking time to aim at the stump and was visibly disappointed with his own effort. Also, the Indian team members were shocked after Rohit missed such a run-out opportunity to break the momentum of the batting team.
Fans took note of the crucial moment in the game and expressed their reaction on Twitter.
What a miss
October 30, 2022
He was furious
The reaction of Virat Kohli after Rohit Sharma missed a run out. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ltUJ2zW5Xc— feryy (@ffspari) October 30, 2022
Disappointing from Rohit
#INDvsSA Rohit Sharma just missed the runout of Aiden Markram. That wud have been curtains for SA nd win fr IND. Need to be livewire in the field especially in a small chase— MOHD FUZAIL AHMAD (@mohdfuzailahmad) October 30, 2022
Missed opportunity
Ademi fielding ra #RohitSharma run out miss. E roju #shakibalhasan runout valle BAN match neggaaru#INDvsSA #INDvSA #T20WorldCup— Jaan 💙♥️💙 (@MD_AhmedJeelani) October 30, 2022
Fitness issues
Kudos to Rohit Sharma's fitness ...was not able to hit stumps from 10 yards #INDvsSA #T20WorldCup— ً (@SarcasticCowboy) October 30, 2022
Inzamam vibes
Rohit Sharma is always grumpy on the ground..Inzamam vibes #INDvSA— Abhish on the beach (@abhishjo) October 30, 2022
If you know, you know
Rohit Sharma couldn't repeat what he did 15 years ago against South Africa in the maiden T20 World Cup. Those who know, know. #INDvSA— Raj (@Drunken_Gunner) October 30, 2022
Shitman
Thu @ImRo45 SHITman 🤢💦#INDvSA #T20WorldCup— 𝙽𝚒𝚝𝚝𝚞.𝙼𝙱 ᴳᵘʳᵘʲⁱ ⁻ ᵀʰᵃᵐᵃⁿ✨ (@Niteesh_09) October 30, 2022
Could cost costly
Miss run out chance Rohit Sharma— SHAKIR ALI (@DetailsCricket) October 30, 2022
After 9 over SOUTH AFRICA 35/3 #INDvSA #LiveNow pic.twitter.com/811G1vN0M9
Sad
Direct hit miss chesav kada aya @ImRo45— 💫Aʙʜɪ💫 (@ItsRolexSir) October 30, 2022
