 user tracker image

More Options

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to ‘riled’ Rohit Sharma for messing potential game-changing moment with wayward throw

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Rohit Sharma missed a run out opportunity against South Africa

(BCCI)

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to ‘riled’ Rohit Sharma for messing potential game-changing moment with wayward throw

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 7:33 PM

Captains have a responsibility to lead the team with their performance and step up whenever their teams need the most. However, Rohit Sharma failed to catch a decisive moment against South Africa as he missed an opportunity to run out Aiden Markram with a direct hit and end a blooming partnership.

T20 is known to be a format suited for the batters but there are rare moments when the T20I games are popularised for the role played by bowlers. Indian batters managed to post a total of just 133/9 as they were restricted by the express pace from the opposition bowlers. South Africa on the other hand, also suffered a shaky start but David Miller and Aiden Markram steadied the innings after that. 

Rohit Sharma had an opportunity to draw curtains on Markram’s knock but the Indian captain missed to grab the decisive moment in the game. Hardik Pandya was directing a flurry of bouncers at South African batters’ while bowling the ninth over of the innings. Miller was facing the fifth ball of the over and he pushed a full ball towards cover. The batter then called his non-striker for a single but sent him back to the crease mid-way. 

Markram was far from his crease while Rohit collected the ball inside the 30-yard circle. The Indian skipper had a clear chance to send Markram back to the pavilion. However, he missed the throw after taking time to aim at the stump and was visibly disappointed with his own effort. Also, the Indian team members were shocked after Rohit missed such a run-out opportunity to break the momentum of the batting team. 

Fans took note of the crucial moment in the game and expressed their reaction on Twitter.  

What a miss

He was furious

Disappointing from Rohit

Missed opportunity

Fitness issues

Inzamam vibes

If you know, you know

Shitman

Could cost costly

Sad

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down