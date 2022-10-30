Twitter reacts to Mosaddek Hossain conceding a boundary due to comical early slide

Having won the toss and opted to bat, Bangladesh scored 150 off their allotted overs. Much of that was attributed to Zimbabwe’s poor display in the field where they dropped multiple catches and were guilty of misfielding the ball too many times. Zimbabwe needed a good start to chase a target that seemed quite attainable. However, it was Bangladesh that grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck. Not only did they restrict Zimbabwe to just 36 runs off the powerplay, but they also ensured that four of their batsmen were back in the hut as well.