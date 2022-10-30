Twitter reacts to Mosaddek Hossain conceding a boundary due to comical early slide

Today at 11:35 AM
While the process of sliding to field and throw the ball in one swift motion has helped teams save runs, it does not always come off as smoothly. Mosaddek Hossain was left red-faced against Zimbabwe today as he slid too early and saw the ball roll to the ropes in front of his eyes.
Having won the toss and opted to bat, Bangladesh scored 150 off their allotted overs. Much of that was attributed to Zimbabwe’s poor display in the field where they dropped multiple catches and were guilty of misfielding the ball too many times. Zimbabwe needed a good start to chase a target that seemed quite attainable. However, it was Bangladesh that grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck. Not only did they restrict Zimbabwe to just 36 runs off the powerplay, but they also ensured that four of their batsmen were back in the hut as well.
While Bangladesh’s fielding was on point for most of the game, there was a moment that left everyone in splits and Mosaddek Hossain embarrassed. On the fifth ball of the 10th over, Sean Williams was facing Hasan Mahmud. The bowler decided to go short outside off stump as he had decent cover on that side. Williams, however, decided to go against the grain and pulled the ball towards cow corner. Mosaddek, who was fielding at deep square leg, ran all the way across deep midwicket to get to the ball.
Once he did get there, he made a huge mess of the situation. The Bangladesh star decided to slide to collect the ball - something that is very common in cricket these days. However, he slid way too early and came to a stop as the ball kept rolling in front of him. As the ball, almost mockingly, moved towards the ropes, all he could do was look at it as Zimbabwe added four runs to their total.
Twitter realized that is was not a moment to ignore and jumped to their favorite social media platform to troll Bangladesh for their fielding “heroics”.
Nagins for a reason!
October 30, 2022
Wait! what?
Hamari fielding bohot Achi hai Bangladesh se bhi #PAKvNED— Ahmed Raza (@AhmedDada27) October 30, 2022
Bhai kuch samaj mein nai aya!
Bangladesh ki team main b hamari hi fielding ka asar dikh Raha hai— 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙖 𝙌𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙚𝙧 𝙒𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙮𝙖 (@RanaWandaliya) October 30, 2022
Akhir hai tu Pakistani hi
Hahaha! How come these are playing at international level?
Elementary school level fielding in Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match.— Kartheek (@Bareddykartheek) October 30, 2022
No comments
Bangladesh fielding 👌🏾— fresco (@fres_co_) October 30, 2022
Zim looks in trouble as of now!
Bangladesh fielding is EATING THE ZIMBABWEANS UP— dumesha 🪸 (@dqnyeet) October 30, 2022
But they have messed up here!
Bangladesh ka score enough hai bas fielding sahi kar lain— Abdullah Jamshaid (@abdu11ahJuTT) October 30, 2022
Realy something great has to be done!
Zimbabwe will have to pull something real extraordinary to get over the line#ZIMvBAN #BANvZIM #T20WorldCup— Rhea Seehorn Stan Account (@cool_mbs) October 30, 2022
One man show can pull off!
Sean Williams is looking like a real threat ... For PAKISTAN 🥺🥺#ZIMvBAN #ZIMvsBAN— Hamxa 🇵🇰 (@hamxashahbax21) October 30, 2022
Oreo biscuits!
Williams bhai out honay ka kya lega?? #ZIMvBAN— Malaikaaa (@Mx19530967) October 30, 2022
