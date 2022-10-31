ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Aaron Finch stars in Australia's thumping 42-run win over Ireland

Today at 5:02 PM
Lorcan Tucker's unbeaten 48-ball 71 was not enough for Ireland as they endured a 42-run defeat against defending champions Australia on Monday in their T20 World Cup match in Brisbane. Chasing 180, Tucker's valiant knock, which received little support, took them to 137 before they were bowled out.
Australia staged a strong overall performance against Ireland on Monday at The Gabba to register a 42-run win in their Group 1 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Coming to defend 180, they tore the Irish batters apart, bowling them out for 137 in 18.1 overs. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa picked up two wickets apiece while Marcus Stoinis had one to his name.
Earlier in the match, Aaron Finch had top-scored for Australia with a 44-ball 63 to help his side reach 179/5 after Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and asked them to bat. Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh hit 35 off 25 balls and 28 off 22 balls respectively while the others failed to cross 15. Among the Irish bowlers, Joshua Little and Barry McCarthy impressed the most, recording figures of 2-21 and 3-29 from their respective four overs.
Following the victory, Australia moved to second place in Group 1 and are now only behind New Zealand. Ireland, on the other hand, dropped to fourth place.
Lorcan Tucker ruining Australia's positive net run rate hopes. He's played very well. 👏 pic.twitter.com/OeHjyd2j0V— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) October 31, 2022
Australia wins. #AUSvsIRE #T20WorldCup2022— SK (@SanjeewaKUK22) October 31, 2022
Australia beats Ireland. #T20WorldCup— Shehryar Awan (@Shehrya63714087) October 31, 2022
A thunderous performance with the ball ⚡️— Team News (@PukhrajChangal1) October 31, 2022
Australia are #InItToWinIt 💪 #AUSvsIRE@royalstaglil | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iNdhH7G0jJ
And Australia win. A sloppy, poor job against a minor team. Nothing to be excited about, and there are injuries to Finch, Stoinis, and David. Good innings by Tucker, though.— Jonathan von Frankenstrahan (@JonathanStrahan) October 31, 2022
Tucker has ensured that Australia don't go beyond England in NRR. This means that Australia have to beat Afghanistan on a spin friendly Adelaide pitch to qualify for the semifinals— Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 (@APTalksCricket) October 31, 2022
Ireland might lost the game but there will be loud talks of Lorcan Tucker. At one stage Ireland were 25-6 & then he took the charge on mighty Aussies, made 71* off 48 including 7 fours & 1 six. In the end Australia won it by 42 runs & got 2 valuable points! #T20WorldCup #AUSvIRE pic.twitter.com/KZiiJZkGZa— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) October 31, 2022
Barry McCarthy remember the name.#AUSvIRE #AUSvsIRE#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/5NrHHLoERL— Cricket Videos🏏 (@Crickket__Video) October 31, 2022
Barry McCarthy, take a bow…#AUSvIRE #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Nm1Zo9AfqV— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) October 31, 2022
Boom Baam Openers Head David Warner was given punishment outside company office for his 3(7) knock 😡— Boom Baam Academy (@BoomBaamAcademy) October 31, 2022
Sources say he was spotted near @TukTuk_Academy yesterday 👎🤔#AUSvIRE #T20WorldCup #DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/yVOIJNotTg
