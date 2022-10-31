 user tracker image

More Options

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Aaron Finch stars in Australia's thumping 42-run win over Ireland

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Aaron Finch scored 63 off 44 balls against Ireland.

(ICC)

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Aaron Finch stars in Australia's thumping 42-run win over Ireland

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:02 PM

Lorcan Tucker's unbeaten 48-ball 71 was not enough for Ireland as they endured a 42-run defeat against defending champions Australia on Monday in their T20 World Cup match in Brisbane. Chasing 180, Tucker's valiant knock, which received little support, took them to 137 before they were bowled out.

Australia staged a strong overall performance against Ireland on Monday at The Gabba to register a 42-run win in their Group 1 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Coming to defend 180, they tore the Irish batters apart, bowling them out for 137 in 18.1 overs. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa picked up two wickets apiece while Marcus Stoinis had one to his name.

Earlier in the match, Aaron Finch had top-scored for Australia with a 44-ball 63 to help his side reach 179/5 after Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and asked them to bat. Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh hit 35 off 25 balls and 28 off 22 balls respectively while the others failed to cross 15. Among the Irish bowlers, Joshua Little and Barry McCarthy impressed the most, recording figures of 2-21 and 3-29 from their respective four overs.

Following the victory, Australia moved to second place in Group 1 and are now only behind New Zealand. Ireland, on the other hand, dropped to fourth place.

He was brilliant

Much needed win

Aussies are victorious

Thunderous

Poor job

He did ENG a favour

Yup

That was superhuman stuff

Awesome

lol

 

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down