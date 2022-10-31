 user tracker image

ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Barry McCarthy earns standing ovation from Gabba crowd with outrageous fielding effort 

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:11 PM

Players are getting fit day by day and there is no denying that they earn praise worldwide whenever they produce valiant fielding efforts. But when Barry McCarthy pulled off an incredible save to save a certain six at long-on, even Matthew Wade joined hands with the fans at The Gabba to laud him.

By reaching 108/4 in 14 overs, Australia were on their way to piling up a big total against Ireland on Monday in a crucial Group 1 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup, taking place at the Gabba. At this point, Marcus Stoinis was still in the middle, with Tim David and Matthew Wade waiting in the wings. But then in the next over, Barry McCarthy pulled off an excellent fielding effort down the boundary line which left everyone in awe.

Having taken the wickets of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, McCarthy was the pick of the Irish bowlers. In the 15th over, bowled by Mark Adair, Stoinis lofted a slower delivery which was pitched outside off stump towards long-on. The ball went high above the sky as much as it could, and it seemed to be headed clear of the ropes. 

However, McCarthy had other plans. He went high while running to his left and caught the ball initially before he realized that his body had crossed the line. With sharp presence of mind, he immediately threw the ball inside the boundary ropes to save a certain six, and landed awkwardly after pushing it inside. As a result, Stoinis could only take a couple of runs instead of six.

Australia’s wicket-keeper Matthew Wade was right behind McCarthy during the latter’s outrageous fielding effort. He could not stop himself from clapping, as well as the spectators who were there at the Gabba.

