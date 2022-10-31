ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Barry McCarthy earns standing ovation from Gabba crowd with outrageous fielding effort 

Today at 3:11 PM
Players are getting fit day by day and there is no denying that they earn praise worldwide whenever they produce valiant fielding efforts. But when Barry McCarthy pulled off an incredible save to save a certain six at long-on, even Matthew Wade joined hands with the fans at The Gabba to laud him.
By reaching 108/4 in 14 overs, Australia were on their way to piling up a big total against Ireland on Monday in a crucial Group 1 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup, taking place at the Gabba. At this point, Marcus Stoinis was still in the middle, with Tim David and Matthew Wade waiting in the wings. But then in the next over, Barry McCarthy pulled off an excellent fielding effort down the boundary line which left everyone in awe.
Having taken the wickets of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, McCarthy was the pick of the Irish bowlers. In the 15th over, bowled by Mark Adair, Stoinis lofted a slower delivery which was pitched outside off stump towards long-on. The ball went high above the sky as much as it could, and it seemed to be headed clear of the ropes.
However, McCarthy had other plans. He went high while running to his left and caught the ball initially before he realized that his body had crossed the line. With sharp presence of mind, he immediately threw the ball inside the boundary ropes to save a certain six, and landed awkwardly after pushing it inside. As a result, Stoinis could only take a couple of runs instead of six.
Australia’s wicket-keeper Matthew Wade was right behind McCarthy during the latter’s outrageous fielding effort. He could not stop himself from clapping, as well as the spectators who were there at the Gabba.
Just wow!
October 31, 2022
This was Unreal
One of the unbelievable saves ever, take a bow, Barry McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/hqv4bkpktC— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 31, 2022
Just unbelievable
Unbelievable save by McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/viwMXYXtoJ— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 31, 2022
Just incredible
Barry McCarthy with the single best piece of fielding in the World Cup so far. That was incredible! #AUSvsIRE— Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 31, 2022
Give him a standing ovation
Barry McCarthy, take a bow…#AUSvIRE #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Nm1Zo9AfqV— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) October 31, 2022
It's superman
IS IT A BIRD? IS IT A PLANE? NO! IT IS BARRY McCARTHY! #AUSvIRE pic.twitter.com/97arTKmF7j— Ashlee (@_itsashleeee_) October 31, 2022
Just brilliant
Barry McCarthy being a brilliant, outstanding fielder while Zampa stands there like an old grandma being like “oh my days!!” pic.twitter.com/oTIei6tYpk— adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) October 31, 2022
Superhuman
Just superb from Barry McCarthy! Superman stuff. #AUSvIRE pic.twitter.com/X08eaun9LY— Sportyguy (@nikcriclover) October 31, 2022
Brilliant
what a brilliant save from Barry McCarthy 😳😳#AUSvsIRE #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4I1iejQ6SG— Rahul♦️ Virat (@mani_muzic) October 31, 2022
Relaxed
Me watching McCarthy making that superhuman effort pic.twitter.com/6UH6xwNKQ7— Saahil Sharma (@faahil) October 31, 2022
