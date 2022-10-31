ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Barry McCarthy earns standing ovation from Gabba crowd with outrageous fielding effort 

By reaching 108/4 in 14 overs, Australia were on their way to piling up a big total against Ireland on Monday in a crucial Group 1 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup, taking place at the Gabba. At this point, Marcus Stoinis was still in the middle, with Tim David and Matthew Wade waiting in the wings. But then in the next over, Barry McCarthy pulled off an excellent fielding effort down the boundary line which left everyone in awe.