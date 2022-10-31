NZ vs IND 2022 | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to miss New Zealand tour, Hardik Pandya to captain in T20Is

Today at 6:47 PM
The BCCI on Monday announced their T20I and ODI squads for their upcoming New Zealand tour, which will begin five days after the ongoing T20 World Cup final. Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are among the designated batters who have made the cut in T20Is, along with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan.
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul were among the notable absentees in India’s squad for their upcoming New Zealand tour, starting on November 18 in Wellington. In their absence, Hardik Pandya has been picked as captain for the Men in Blue while Shubman Gill has been named in both ODI and T20I squads.
Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.
In the seniors' absence, Rishabh Pant is set to vice-captain for India. The wicket-keeper batter has been picked as India's ODIs' deputy as well, where Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side. Along with Gill and Pant, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal were the others who earned places in both ODIs and T20Is.
Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.
