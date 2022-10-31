Twitter reacts to Prithvi Shaw’s cryptic Instagram story after his snub from New Zealand, Bangladesh tours

The BCCI on Monday announced India’s squad for the upcoming New Zealand and Bangladesh tour, where they will play four separate series. However, Prithvi Shaw has not found a place in any of their squads, which was quite surprising, given the fact that veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul are set to miss the New Zealand tour. Notably, Shaw last played for India against Sri Lanka in July last year.