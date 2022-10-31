Twitter reacts to Prithvi Shaw’s cryptic Instagram story after his snub from New Zealand, Bangladesh tours

Today at 9:05 PM
With the large talent pool that India boasts of, it is almost impossible that everyone can get an equal number of opportunities during their cricket career. Prithvi Shaw is one of those victims as despite being considered the next big thing, the batter has continuously getting ignored by the BCCI.
The BCCI on Monday announced India’s squad for the upcoming New Zealand and Bangladesh tour, where they will play four separate series. However, Prithvi Shaw has not found a place in any of their squads, which was quite surprising, given the fact that veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul are set to miss the New Zealand tour. Notably, Shaw last played for India against Sri Lanka in July last year.
Shaw, 22, seemed devastated after the BCCI’s squad announcement. Soon after, he went on posting an Instagram story with a picture of Shirdi Sai Baba, captioning: “Hope you are watching everything SAI BABA.” Twitterati soon came to console Shaw, whom, in their opinion, could have easily picked.
