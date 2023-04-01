IPL 2023, LSG vs DC | Twitter bashes Rahul for getting dismissed against Sakariya for third time in T20s
KL Rahul was dismissed on a score of 8 runs|
(IPL)
Matchups play a crucial role in the shorter formats and the IPL game between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals proved that with the dismissal of KL Rahul. Chetan Sakariya had dismissed Rahul twice before the match and he added another dismissal to the story between these two players.
After being invited to bat first in the game against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants struggled in the initial phase as the opposition bowler got some swing from the surface. Kyle Mayers staged a recovery later as he started smashing some big hits to capitalize on the fielding restrictions. However, Chetan Sakariya grabbed the limelight in fourth over the match by wrapping up KL Rahul.
Sakariya was bowling the fourth over of the innings and Rahul was facing the last ball. The left-arm seamer bowled a delivery on the batter’s leg and the LSG skipper whipped it toward the leg side. Axar Patel was positioned at deep square leg and he made no mistake in grabbing the easy take. Before the start of the game, the bowler had dismissed Rahul twice and he continued his domination against the ace batter.
As expected, Twitterati took little time to criticize KL Rahul, who has been so popular on social media for negative comments.
Movie continues!
April 1, 2023
Onlt to motivate
Kl rahul will motivate the team from. Dugout no 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #LSGvsDC— Dexter ! (@careofpostivity) April 1, 2023
Form continues
Great Form Of #KLRahul continues in IPL Too— Stroke0Genius🇮🇳 (@Stroke0Genius18) April 1, 2023
😂 😂#IPL2023 #IPL #LSGvDC
IPL man!
IPL man is back @klrahul #LSGvDC— Mandeep Grover 🇮🇳 (@MandeepGrover19) April 1, 2023
Ya ya back to pavillion 😀😀
Gosh got rid!
so glad that we got rid of kl rahul— Parav (@Paravkahol) April 1, 2023
Warner joke
David Warner on player mic 🗣️ "We had KL Rahul as our impact player" 😭😭😭😭— Halsey🇫🇮 (@Meandmyself017) April 1, 2023
Rocking start
KL Rahul has a rocking start to #IPL2023 season. Expecting kind words from Venkatesh Prasad.— AnuNaganathan 🇮🇳🪷 (@AnuNaganathan) April 1, 2023
Prove critics wrong
KL Rahul proved all his critics wrong who said he plays for Orange Cap. What a legend🔥🫡— AnuragKetchup (@anuragkechup) April 1, 2023
Join Bollywood
Time for KL Rahul to join Bollywood. #IPL2023— 🇮🇳Raman 🕉️ (@RamanPrasad72) April 1, 2023
Goat but where?
#KLRahul𓃵 is a GOAT but in a mutton biryani these days.— Tapan Joshi (@tapanjoshi28) April 1, 2023