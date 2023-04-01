More Options

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC | Twitter bashes Rahul for getting dismissed against Sakariya for third time in T20s

359

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

KL Rahul was dismissed on a score of 8 runs

(IPL)

Matchups play a crucial role in the shorter formats and the IPL game between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals proved that with the dismissal of KL Rahul. Chetan Sakariya had dismissed Rahul twice before the match and he added another dismissal to the story between these two players.

After being invited to bat first in the game against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants struggled in the initial phase as the opposition bowler got some swing from the surface. Kyle Mayers staged a recovery later as he started smashing some big hits to capitalize on the fielding restrictions. However, Chetan Sakariya grabbed the limelight in fourth over the match by wrapping up KL Rahul

Sakariya was bowling the fourth over of the innings and Rahul was facing the last ball. The left-arm seamer bowled a delivery on the batter’s leg and the LSG skipper whipped it toward the leg side. Axar Patel was positioned at deep square leg and he made no mistake in grabbing the easy take. Before the start of the game, the bowler had dismissed Rahul twice and he continued his domination against the ace batter. 

As expected, Twitterati took little time to criticize KL Rahul, who has been so popular on social media for negative comments.

