IPL 2023, LSG vs DC | Twitter lauds Wood as he wraps up two in two with express pace versus Delhi
Mark Wood picked two consecutive wickets against Delhi Capitals|
(IPL)
Mark Wood is one the few pacers in the cricket world who can bowl with an explosive pace consistently and trouble the batters. The England pacer displayed his ability once again bowling two jaffas to dismiss Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh in an IPL fixture against Delhi Capitals.
Lucknow Super Giants have dominated the proceedings against Delhi Capitals so far in the game as the visitors need 147 runs from 14 overs with eight wickets in hand. LSG batted first and then posted a total of 193/6 courtesy of Kyle Mayer’s half-century. When DC walked to chase their openers, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw were looking in rhythm from the start. The pair had scored 41 runs for the first wicket and just when they were looking threatening, Mark Wood produced a sensational piece of bowling to break the partnership and take one more wicket.
Wood was bowling the fifth over of the innings and Prithvi was to face the third ball of the over. The pacer bowled a 145+ delivery in the tight off-stump channel and the batter tried to whack it straight. However, the ball seamed in a bit and crashed into the off stump to send Shaw packing. Mitchell Marsh walked in to face the next ball and the best was yet to unravel. Wood bowled a delivery outside off which jagged back into the right-hander and skidded as well. As a result, the delivery rattled the stumps and the bowler displayed his strength to dismiss batters with express speed.
Users praised the brilliant bowling effort from the English paceman and they praised him on the platform.
Missed & gone!
𝗕𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘀 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆! 😲@MAWood33 gets two in two with his fiery pace 🔥🔥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2023
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/086EqX92dA #TATAIPL#TATAIPL | #LSGvDC | @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/wuCshhzfMo
Some serious mood
Mark Wood in some serious mood - gets Shaw, Sarfaraz & Marsh.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2023
This is something special.
Too quick to handle
Mark Wood is too quick to handle 😤— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) April 1, 2023
📸: Jio Cinema pic.twitter.com/gVllUjSfGQ
Thats pace!
Pace is Pace yaar!#markwood— Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) April 1, 2023
Mini action movie
This first over from Mark Wood is a mini action movie … without anyone else getting a punch in 🙌🏼— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 1, 2023
Unplayable
Pace is pace yaar perfectly suits for Mark Wood. Both were unplayable delivery. Crazy stuff.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 1, 2023
On fire!
Mark Wood on fire today - What a bouncer with a incredible pace. 3rd wickets for him now in just 2 overs! pic.twitter.com/GZoPMFOfZE— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 1, 2023
Bloody comeback
Mark Wood, what a bloody comeback to IPL. 2 in 2, dream deliveries.— arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 1, 2023
Reliving
Five years between Mark Wood's IPL debut and his first wicket— Matt Roller (@mroller98) April 1, 2023
One ball between his first IPL wicket and his second
Firey pace!
Mark Wood is 🔥 . This is why we call pace is pace.— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) April 1, 2023