IPL 2023, LSG vs DC | Twitter lauds Wood as he wraps up two in two with express pace versus Delhi

13

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mark Wood picked two consecutive wickets against Delhi Capitals

Mark Wood is one the few pacers in the cricket world who can bowl with an explosive pace consistently and trouble the batters. The England pacer displayed his ability once again bowling two jaffas to dismiss Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh in an IPL fixture against Delhi Capitals.

Lucknow Super Giants have dominated the proceedings against Delhi Capitals so far in the game as the visitors need 147 runs from 14 overs with eight wickets in hand. LSG batted first and then posted a total of 193/6 courtesy of Kyle Mayer’s half-century. When DC walked to chase their openers, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw were looking in rhythm from the start. The pair had scored 41 runs for the first wicket and just when they were looking threatening, Mark Wood produced a sensational piece of bowling to break the partnership and take one more wicket. 

Wood was bowling the fifth over of the innings and Prithvi was to face the third ball of the over. The pacer bowled a 145+ delivery in the tight off-stump channel and the batter tried to whack it straight. However, the ball seamed in a bit and crashed into the off stump to send Shaw packing. Mitchell Marsh walked in to face the next ball and the best was yet to unravel. Wood bowled a delivery outside off which jagged back into the right-hander and skidded as well. As a result, the delivery rattled the stumps and the bowler displayed his strength to dismiss batters with express speed. 

Users praised the brilliant bowling effort from the English paceman and they praised him on the platform. 

Missed & gone!

Some serious mood

Too quick to handle

Thats pace!

Mini action movie

Unplayable

On fire!

Bloody comeback

Reliving

Firey pace!

