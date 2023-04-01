IPL 2023, LSG vs DC | Twitter praises Axar's loud roar after ending Mayers' carnage with unplayable ball
Axar Patel dismissed Kyle Mayers with a brilliant delivery|
(IPL)
Even the ordinary dismissals are made special by bowlers with extravagant celebrations after the wicket. However, Axar Patel produced a double delight as he first put a full stop on Kyle Mayers’ carnage with an unplayable delivery and followed it up with a loud celebration giving him a farewell.
On Saturday, Lucknow Super Giants are batting first against Delhi Capitals and the spectators witnessed an explosive knock from Kyle Mayers in the first innings. DC required something special to wrap up the West Indian batter and Axar Patel was the man to rise to the situation. His breakthrough was result of a special delivery and the all-rounder made it further special with an extravagant celebration.
Axar was bowling the 12th over of the innings and Mayers was facing the third ball of the over. The left-handed batter was in full flow as he had crossed his fifty earlier in the innings. Axar was bowling from round the wicket and he bowled a delivery outside off to the batter. Mayers tried to cut it but the ball spun back sharply into him. The all-rounder brought an end to the blistering knock from Mayers and celebrated the wicket with a big roar.
