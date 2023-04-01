More Options

IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR | Twitter in awe of Arshdeep’s ice-cold stare to give Anukul epic send-off 

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Arshdeep Singh had an excellent start in IPL 2023.

Players celebrate their success on the field in unique ways which generate attractions and later make them more popular. Such is Arshdeep Singh, one of India’s shining stars, who often pulls off his trademark ‘aeroplane’ celebration but what he did after outfoxing Anukul Roy was something else.

Arshdeep Singh could not have asked for a better start in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he began proceedings with two wickets in his opening over after Punjab Kings (PBKS) set a target of a challenging 192 at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Mandeep Singh, one of Punjab’s familiar faces, and Anukul Roy were Arshdeep’s victims.

The first wicket that Arshdeep got was of Mandeep, who was tactically trapped with a shortish delivery and miscued it straight to Sam Curran at the deep square leg region. Then, with the last ball of the over, which was shortish as well, the left-arm quick dismissed Anukul. Coming at No. 3, which was quite surprising, Anukul tried to pull Arshdeep, only to play straight to Sikandar Raza at short mid-wicket.

After hitting Arshdeep for a classy four, Anukul lost his wicket three balls later, triggering the former to give him a unique send-off. For a few seconds, Arshdeep kept staring at Anukul, while the latter did not want to get into any problem, and walked off the field with disappointment. Twitterati were delighted to see Arshdeep get success in his very first over of the season, and particularly liked what he did after his two strikes.

