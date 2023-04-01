IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur’s audacious six leaving fans to utter disbelief
Shardul Thakur smashed an audacious six against Punjab Kings for Kolkata Knight Riders|
(IPL)
Some players are known for their unique personalities on the field, which help them to generate more fans than others. Shardul Thakur is one such character and his first-ball six on his KKR debut on Saturday against Punjab Kings will be well and truly hailed as one of the shots of the tournament.
Shardul Thakur had a terrible outing with the ball in hand on Saturday against Punjab Kings in Match 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mohali. The Indian all-rounder had returned expensive figures of 4-0-43-0, while many had anticipated he could have ended with much better performances on his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His lackluster performance helped Punjab Kings to finish on 191/5 batting first.
However, coming at No. 8, what Thakur did after coming to run chase was pretty spectacular. In the 15th over, bowled by record-breaking signing Sam Curran, Shardul picked up a good length delivery and timed it so perfectly that the ball sailed over deep mid-wicket with grace. Commentators were surprised to see Shardul pulling off something like that, and Twitterati had the same epic reactions as well all over the place. Even Curran, the Player of the Series in the last T20 World Cup in Australia, could not believe what just happened against him.
However, the rain stopped play when KKR required 46 off 24 balls: they were seven runs behind via DLS at the time of writing.
