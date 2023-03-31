IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as GT start their campaign with thrilling five-wicket win over CSK
Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets|
(IPL)
The defending champions of the IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans outplayed Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the tournament opener. Shubhman Gill starred with the bat scoring 63 runs while a collective effort from the bowlers restricted the opposition from posting a big total in the first innings.
The title winners of the IPL 2022 started right from where they left last season winning the first game of this season against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. Hardik Pandya won the toss and they invited the opposition to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the sole player to play a significant knock from CSK scoring 92 runs and the team posted a total of 178/7. Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Alzarri Joseph picked two wickets each and their spells played a crucial role in restricting CSK below 190 despite Ruturaj providing a blistering start.
Shubhman Gill anchored the chase for the hosts as he smashed 63 runs from 36 balls. Vijay Shankar also scored 27 runs but some hitting from Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia, in the end, ensured a five-wicket victory for them. GT won the game with four balls to spare and they would like to take forward the winning momentum from this fixture in the upcoming games.
