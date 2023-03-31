IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as GT start their campaign with thrilling five-wicket win over CSK

The title winners of the IPL 2022 started right from where they left last season winning the first game of this season against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. Hardik Pandya won the toss and they invited the opposition to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the sole player to play a significant knock from CSK scoring 92 runs and the team posted a total of 178/7. Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Alzarri Joseph picked two wickets each and their spells played a crucial role in restricting CSK below 190 despite Ruturaj providing a blistering start.