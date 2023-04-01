More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Mark Wood’s five-wicket haul results in 50-run victory for LSG

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

LSG won by 50 runs against Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants have continued their impressive performance from the last season beating Delhi Capitals by a margin of 50 runs. Kyle Mayers played a scintillating knock of 73 runs but Mark Wood made the real impact taking five wickets for 14 runs during his sensational spell.

Very few teams impress on their debut in the T20 league but Lucknow Super Giants was one of them when they made it to the playoffs in the IPL 2022. They have then continued their form from the last season beating Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in their first match of this season. LSG were invited to bat first by DC and it was an absolute carriage from the West Indian power hitter Kyle Mayers. He amassed 73 runs from 38 balls in a knock which included seven sixes. Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with 36 runs from 21 balls and the team posted a total of 193/6 as a result. 

DC’s openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner were looking solid from the start in the second innings. However, Mark Wood produced an amazing exhibition of pace bowling after the openers had stitched a partnership of 41 runs. He first dismissed Prithvi and then followed it up by sending Mitchell Marsh back into the hut. The England pacer scalped a five-wicket haul at the end leading the side to a win. Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan also contributed with two wickets each and they restricted the opposition to 143/9.

