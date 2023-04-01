IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Mark Wood’s five-wicket haul results in 50-run victory for LSG

Very few teams impress on their debut in the T20 league but Lucknow Super Giants was one of them when they made it to the playoffs in the IPL 2022. They have then continued their form from the last season beating Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in their first match of this season. LSG were invited to bat first by DC and it was an absolute carriage from the West Indian power hitter Kyle Mayers. He amassed 73 runs from 38 balls in a knock which included seven sixes. Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with 36 runs from 21 balls and the team posted a total of 193/6 as a result.