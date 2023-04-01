More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as rain forces KKR to endure heartbreaking 7-run defeat against Punjab Kings

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

KKR lost to PBKS by 7 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders began IPL 2023 with a hard-fought seven-run defeat (via DLS) against Punjab Kings on Saturday in Mohali. Coming to chase a challenging 192, the Shreyas Iyer-less side reached 146/7 after 16 overs when the rain came to the stadium and did not allow any further play.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) got off to a perfect start at home in IPL 2023 following a seven-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 2 of the competition. Batting first, Shikhar Dhawan and his boys piled up 191/5, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa (50 off 31 balls), Sam Curran (26* off 17 balls), and Dhawan (40 off 29 balls) chipping in with handy contributions. For KKR, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy were the most impressive, going for less than seven runs an over.

In reply, even though Mandeep Singh departed cheaply, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave KKR an excellent start. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana played useful knocks, scoring 28-ball 34 and 17-ball 24 respectively, while Andre Russell scored a blistering 19-ball 35. Although there were no significant knocks from any of them, KKR were well in the hunt at the end of 16 overs, requiring 46 off the last 24 balls with Shardul Thakur and Sunil Narine in the middle. However, the rain started to pour heavily afterward and made sure no further play was possible. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh was named the Player of the Match, returning excellent figures of 3-0-19-3.

