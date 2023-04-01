IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as rain forces KKR to endure heartbreaking 7-run defeat against Punjab Kings
KKR lost to PBKS by 7 runs.|
(IPL)
Kolkata Knight Riders began IPL 2023 with a hard-fought seven-run defeat (via DLS) against Punjab Kings on Saturday in Mohali. Coming to chase a challenging 192, the Shreyas Iyer-less side reached 146/7 after 16 overs when the rain came to the stadium and did not allow any further play.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) got off to a perfect start at home in IPL 2023 following a seven-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 2 of the competition. Batting first, Shikhar Dhawan and his boys piled up 191/5, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa (50 off 31 balls), Sam Curran (26* off 17 balls), and Dhawan (40 off 29 balls) chipping in with handy contributions. For KKR, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy were the most impressive, going for less than seven runs an over.
In reply, even though Mandeep Singh departed cheaply, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave KKR an excellent start. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana played useful knocks, scoring 28-ball 34 and 17-ball 24 respectively, while Andre Russell scored a blistering 19-ball 35. Although there were no significant knocks from any of them, KKR were well in the hunt at the end of 16 overs, requiring 46 off the last 24 balls with Shardul Thakur and Sunil Narine in the middle. However, the rain started to pour heavily afterward and made sure no further play was possible. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh was named the Player of the Match, returning excellent figures of 3-0-19-3.
Fire
Nothing just Trevor Bayliss adding Liam Livingstone to this Punjab Kings squad 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QI20VIKnPb— 🇻🇳 (@blitzkrieg71_) April 1, 2023
Big win
Started tournament very well— cricket is love 🤩 (@Sarandeep__) April 1, 2023
1 game 1 win 😍🔥
Let's go step by step punjab kings 🤞❤️ #PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #SaddaAkhada
Victory
#PunjabKings won 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/NuJLXwc93p— ༒🦁𝕴 ᥲm іr᥆ᥒmᥲᥒ🦁༒ ★ᴀʟʟᴜ☯ᴀʀᴊᴜɴ★ ➳ 𝔸𝔸ℝ𝕄𝕐 (@alluarjun_fanAA) April 1, 2023
Fiery start
PUNJAB KINGS won by 7 runs ( DLS due to rain)— !!!!! (@Im_the_proble_) April 1, 2023
Fiery Start for PBKS in IPL2023 🔥🔥#PBKSvsKKR #LSGvDC #TATAIPL @SRazaB24 pic.twitter.com/JGzxz2k3zr
Boom
Punjab beat Kolkata by 7 runs according to the DL Method. #ArshdeepSingh is the hero👌#PunjabKings #KolkataKnightRiders #KKRvsPBKS— Nik Friday Reviews🚀 (@Nik_Wani_) April 1, 2023
What a start
Pbks won by 7runs(dls method) #PunjabKings #PBKSvKKR— Harman Dhindsa (@HarmanD25842621) April 1, 2023
Fantastic
That floodlight delay denied us an exciting finish, KKR were not out of the game.— Vipul Ghatol 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) April 1, 2023
Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee & Umesh Yadav all can hit boundaries, shame that it ended the way it did.#KKRvsPBKS #IPL2023
Could be true
Sources say Lord Shardul Thakur hit the six so big, it hit the clouds and burst them 🫡— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 1, 2023
Beauty
That shardul Thakur's six.🔥— Shekhar (@Shubh_14_) April 1, 2023
Correct
Every run scored by Shardul Thakur brings back memories of 2019 IPL Final.— Hariharan Durairaj 🦁🐿️ (@hariharan_draj) April 1, 2023
CSK would have been with 5 Trophies!!