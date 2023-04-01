IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as rain forces KKR to endure heartbreaking 7-run defeat against Punjab Kings

In reply, even though Mandeep Singh departed cheaply, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave KKR an excellent start. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana played useful knocks, scoring 28-ball 34 and 17-ball 24 respectively, while Andre Russell scored a blistering 19-ball 35. Although there were no significant knocks from any of them, KKR were well in the hunt at the end of 16 overs, requiring 46 off the last 24 balls with Shardul Thakur and Sunil Narine in the middle. However, the rain started to pour heavily afterward and made sure no further play was possible. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh was named the Player of the Match, returning excellent figures of 3-0-19-3.