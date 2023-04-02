More Options

IPL 2023, RCB vs MI | Twitter praises Arshad as he leaves Kohli- Du Plessis duo mesmerised with superb six

IPL 2023, RCB vs MI | Twitter praises Arshad as he leaves Kohli- Du Plessis duo mesmerised with superb six

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Arshad Khan scored 15 runs against RCB

It is a rare moment when elite cricketers praise the display of impressive hitting from other batters but it is a delight to watch the sight when they appreciated sheer talent. Arshad Khan pulled off something similar when his maximum against RCB drew admiration from Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have dominated their opening contest of the IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians so far. The team first restricted MI to a total of 171/7 and started the chase in a blistering manner. The RCB bowlers were impressed with their exhibition of quality bowling but Arshad Khan left an impact with a brilliant six in the first innings impressing even players from the opposite sides. 

Harshal Patel was bowling the final over of the innings and Arshad Khan was facing the second ball of the over. He bowled a delivery outside off and the youngster hammered it over deep midwicket with brute force. Also, the timing was apt and the white rock sailed over the boundary line giving six runs to the batter.

Even RCB captain Faf du Plessis was impressed with the stroke from the young man and his facial expressions were proof of that. The replay of the shot also caught Virat Kohli praising the sot from the batter with a nod of his head. Twitterati also joined the praise for the young batter and expressed their sentiment on the platform. 

