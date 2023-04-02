IPL 2023, RCB vs MI | Twitter praises Arshad as he leaves Kohli- Du Plessis duo mesmerised with superb six
Arshad Khan scored 15 runs against RCB|
(IPL)
It is a rare moment when elite cricketers praise the display of impressive hitting from other batters but it is a delight to watch the sight when they appreciated sheer talent. Arshad Khan pulled off something similar when his maximum against RCB drew admiration from Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have dominated their opening contest of the IPL 2023 against Mumbai Indians so far. The team first restricted MI to a total of 171/7 and started the chase in a blistering manner. The RCB bowlers were impressed with their exhibition of quality bowling but Arshad Khan left an impact with a brilliant six in the first innings impressing even players from the opposite sides.
Harshal Patel was bowling the final over of the innings and Arshad Khan was facing the second ball of the over. He bowled a delivery outside off and the youngster hammered it over deep midwicket with brute force. Also, the timing was apt and the white rock sailed over the boundary line giving six runs to the batter.
Even RCB captain Faf du Plessis was impressed with the stroke from the young man and his facial expressions were proof of that. The replay of the shot also caught Virat Kohli praising the sot from the batter with a nod of his head. Twitterati also joined the praise for the young batter and expressed their sentiment on the platform.
🏏 Spectacular SIX by Arshad Khan in his debut #IPL match against #RCB! 🌟 A fantastic performance, scoring brilliantly and remaining not out! 👏 Keep shining, Arshad! 🌟 #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/O266I7EpS2— Shuja Gandhi (@ShujaGandhi) April 2, 2023
Arshad khan is a talent!!Big hitting Capability and very good looking bowler. Amazed how MI managed to Scout such good players. #SKSViews #RCBvMI— Suryaa K Sridhar (@Suryaa_18) April 2, 2023
Arshad's debut reminded me of Bumrah's debut. He also started with couple of widescreen if I am correct. #ArshadKhan— Ganesh (@GaneshNagnurwar) April 2, 2023
Arshad khan has easy pace and good hitting pace. Mumbai indians getting one more project ready for india— Sub Zero (@bankai4lyf) April 2, 2023
Arshad Khan will play for India within 2 years and will become a lead bowler like Irfan if not Zaheer Khan#MIvsRCB #RCBvMI— MI Jack Reacher (@Samraajjj) April 2, 2023
Still early days. But arshad Khan has all the definitions of the gold India searching for long i.e seam bowling allrounder after Hardik @vikrantgupta73 @bhogleharsha @joybhattacharj @gauravkapur #TATAIPL2023 #MIvsRCB— DURGA MADHAB PALAI (@durga_dmp) April 2, 2023
Arshad khan looks like the perfect replacement for Pandya looks solid with bat and ball🫡 #MIvsRCB— Swarley (@Blahhulk) April 2, 2023
Rohit and sky should play la lot to Jason behrendoff and arshad Khan in nets and get used to the left arm pacers. Make use of ipl platform.#mi#ipl2023#mivsrcb#RCBvMI— _Lonewanderlust_ (@Sureshk14515644) April 2, 2023
arshad khan debutant bowling to kohli I know something is cooking.— jantime (@userjan4) April 2, 2023
Arshad khan 🔥— CSK Murugan (@itismurugan04) April 2, 2023