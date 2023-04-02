IPL 2023, RCB vs MI | Twitter praises young gun Nehal Wadhera as he smashes mammoth 101 meter six
Nehal Wadhera smashed a 101 meter six against RCB|
(IPL)
Indian Premier League has been a hotbed of opportunities for emerging Indian cricketers as they have blessed the league with some memorable knocks in the tournament's history. Mumbai Indian’s 22-year-old cricketer Nehal Wadhera displayed it once more with a gigantic 101 meter six.
Mumbai Indians are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening fixture of the IPL 2023 and are in trouble while batting first. The team lost their four wickets on 48 runs by the end of nine overs but Tilak Verma has staged a slight recovery with the willow. Nehal Wadhera also showed resistance with a knock of 21 runs from 13 balls but he gathered most of the attention due to one of his huge hit which sailed away for a long distance.
Karn Sharma was bowling in the 14th over of the innings and Wadhera was to face the third ball of the over. The leggie bowled a flighted delivery outside off to lure the batter into hitting and Wadhera accepted the invitation with delight. He put his foot forward and slogged the ball to clear the boundary fence at long-on. It sailed miles away and landed on the roof. The boundary tracker later showed that it was a 101-meter hit and so Twitter users also praised the young talent for their display of power hitting.
However, his stay at the crease ended the very next ball and so the batter was dismissed on a score of 21 runs.
Out of the park!
A 1⃣0⃣1⃣m maximum followed by a wicket!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2023
Karn Sharma gets Nehal Wadhera who looked in impressive touch 👌👌
The fifty partnership gets broken at the right time for @RCBTweets 💪
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ws391sGhme#TATAIPL | #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/7rI6T46aTz
What the heck
101m 🤯 mentals ra Wadhera.— Kobali (@iamsujeeth) April 2, 2023
Like Yuvraj Singh
Woww these guy Wadhera , those 2 shots looks like it came from the bat of Yuvraj Singh.— Sumanth (@Sumanthh_) April 2, 2023
Star born!
Nehal wadhera 🔥🔥🔥— Kunal KaliRaman (@kunal_malhendi) April 2, 2023
A star is born today at chinnaswamy#RCBvMI #MIvsRCB
On fire
Nehal wadhera 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🫡🫡🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#MIvsRCB— Sumit kar (@Sumittkar) April 2, 2023
Back to back
Wadhera Hits A 101 Meter Six At Chinnaswamy and Then Gets Out!— Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) April 2, 2023
Serious intent
Boy he showed some serious intent.. Good job Wadhera..— Lee 𝟙𝟘 ᴹᴵ (@trolee_) April 2, 2023
Wooo...
Gotha Wadhera😳😳😳😳😳🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Haroon (@__harry19) April 2, 2023
Really crazy!
Nehal Wadhera 101mt six ... Crazy one— Tejas Mangi (@imTMangi) April 2, 2023
Small cameo
Two Sixes and Gone - Small Cameo from Wadhera comes to a close.— Jaya Suriyan (@ImSurya05) April 2, 2023