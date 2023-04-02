IPL 2023, RCB vs MI | Twitter praises young gun Nehal Wadhera as he smashes mammoth 101 meter six

Karn Sharma was bowling in the 14th over of the innings and Wadhera was to face the third ball of the over. The leggie bowled a flighted delivery outside off to lure the batter into hitting and Wadhera accepted the invitation with delight. He put his foot forward and slogged the ball to clear the boundary fence at long-on. It sailed miles away and landed on the roof. The boundary tracker later showed that it was a 101-meter hit and so Twitter users also praised the young talent for their display of power hitting.