IPL 2023, RCB vs MI | Twitter reacts as Kohli-Du Plessis duo powers RCB to eight-wicket win

Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis stiched a match winning opening partnership together

Royal Challengers Bangalore have started their IPL 2023 campaign on a positive note beating Mumbai Indians by eight wickets while chasing a target of 172 runs. Virat Kohli starred with the bat scoring unbeaten 82 runs from 49 balls while Faf du Plessis was equally lethal scoring 73 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore kicked off their camapign with a bang on Sunday beating Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in a display of sheer domination. The hosts invited MI to bat first and bowled in tight areas right from the start. Karn Sharma picked up a couple of wickets while other bowlers except for Glenn Maxwell contributed with a wicket each. Tilak Verma played a lone hand scoring unbeaten 84 runs and his innings helped MI to reach a decent total of 171/7. 

Walking in to chase the target, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis displayed an exhilarating range of shots to outplay the opposition bowlers. Both of them were middling the ball from the very first over and scored half-centuries. While Du Plessis was dismissed on 73 runs from 45 balls, Kohli went on to finish the game for RCB with a knock of unbeaten 82 runs. Courtesy of the contribution from the duo, RCB registered an eight-wicket win in the end. 

