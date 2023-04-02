IPL 2023, RCB vs MI | Twitter reacts as Kohli-Du Plessis duo powers RCB to eight-wicket win

Walking in to chase the target, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis displayed an exhilarating range of shots to outplay the opposition bowlers. Both of them were middling the ball from the very first over and scored half-centuries. While Du Plessis was dismissed on 73 runs from 45 balls, Kohli went on to finish the game for RCB with a knock of unbeaten 82 runs. Courtesy of the contribution from the duo, RCB registered an eight-wicket win in the end.