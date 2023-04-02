IPL 2023, RCB vs MI | Twitter reacts as Kohli-Du Plessis duo powers RCB to eight-wicket win
Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis stiched a match winning opening partnership together|
(IPL)
Royal Challengers Bangalore have started their IPL 2023 campaign on a positive note beating Mumbai Indians by eight wickets while chasing a target of 172 runs. Virat Kohli starred with the bat scoring unbeaten 82 runs from 49 balls while Faf du Plessis was equally lethal scoring 73 runs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore kicked off their camapign with a bang on Sunday beating Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in a display of sheer domination. The hosts invited MI to bat first and bowled in tight areas right from the start. Karn Sharma picked up a couple of wickets while other bowlers except for Glenn Maxwell contributed with a wicket each. Tilak Verma played a lone hand scoring unbeaten 84 runs and his innings helped MI to reach a decent total of 171/7.
Walking in to chase the target, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis displayed an exhilarating range of shots to outplay the opposition bowlers. Both of them were middling the ball from the very first over and scored half-centuries. While Du Plessis was dismissed on 73 runs from 45 balls, Kohli went on to finish the game for RCB with a knock of unbeaten 82 runs. Courtesy of the contribution from the duo, RCB registered an eight-wicket win in the end.
This sums it all!
Kohli: Evvadra Archer tipper lorry vachhi bike ni guddhithe yala untado Thelsa ala untadi nen guddhithe King 👑 ra akkada #ViratKohli #RCBvsMI #ViratKohli𓃵 King 👑 ra ekkada https://t.co/E8K4upde3R pic.twitter.com/sgbgAV4Tzg— Abhi Ram Tarak ᴮᴸᴼᴼᴰ ᴮᴬᵀᴴ🩸 (@AbhiRamLuckky89) April 2, 2023
Batting day out
It was all Tilak Verma and Faf du plessis show today....— A_kaash (@d_akassshh) April 2, 2023
All virat has done is statpadding with another 38 ball 50 with zero pressure from the other end #RCBvsMI
Nightmare kohli
Other teams fans pray to your god. If virat kohli came to 2016 , it's gonna be your nightmare #RCBvsMI #ViratKohli— Arpithkumar R (@AppiArpith) April 2, 2023
Finishes off in style
And this time Kohli finishes in style on 2nd April. #RCBvsMI #ViratKohli𓃵 #Dhoni— Sandeep Singh Rana (@im_sandeeprana) April 2, 2023
Tears of happiness
MI fans crying is my source of happiness. I live for this day their tears work as glucose for my body their screams bring peace to my ears. this is the best scenery I can ever witness#RCBvsMI— Vansh..✨ (@captain__08) April 2, 2023
Well deserved
Happy for u @imVkohli ❤❤❤— HaRshi /CSK💛🧚♀ (@Harshi_74) April 2, 2023
Keep going with this flow ✨ u really deserves it ❤#RCBvsMI
Its RCB now!
Tough fight put out by MI, but saalo u have already bagged 5 trophies. It's time for THE RCB now!!#RCBvsMI— Dhruv Shah (@Dhruv_2149) April 2, 2023
Looks ordinary
When Kohli is batting, even Jofra Archer looks like an ordinary bowler 🔥#RCBvsMI— Mischief Managed 🪄 (@0rderofPhoenix) April 2, 2023
Standing tall
King Kohli standing tall in Chinnaswamy.— Current Affairs (@Current20273102) April 2, 2023
82* runs from 49 balls including 6 fours & 5 sixes.#ViratKohli #KingKohli #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/xbGxDeob5S
Finally!
RCB 🥺❤️#RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/5zxDcCL3vm— SahiL (@Not__a_Critic) April 2, 2023