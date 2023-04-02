IPL 2023, RCB vs MI | Twitter screams in unison with Virat after DK-Siraj mixup gives Rohit lifeline
Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik were involved in a colllsion on the field|
(IPL)
Virat Kohli is one of the most expressive characters in the cricket world and he never holds himself back from displaying emotions. The Indian star batter showcased it once again when he gave a loud reaction after Rohit Sharma survived due to a collision between Dinesh Karthik and Mohammed Siraj.
Mumbai Indians are up again Royal Challengers Bangalore in their tournament opener of the IPL 2023 and are in a bit of trouble losing three wickets early in the game. RCB bowlers grabbed some of the attention by taking early wickets but the most noteworthy incident of the innings so far occurred when Rohit Sharma’s catch was dropped due to a chaotic moment in the field.
Mohammed Siraj was bowling the fifth over of the innings and he decided to attack Rohit Sharma with a short delivery. The bowler bowled a short ball on the penultimate delivery of the over and Rohit opted for his trademark pull shot. However, the shot was mistimed and it took a top edge. Dinesh Karthik immediately raced toward the ball to grab the sitter while Siraj also took off toward the ball to ensure the dismissal.
However, both of them were not cautious enough to look at the other and ensure that any other player is not going for the catch. As a result, there was a collision between the duo and both of them were down for a while. Virat Kohli also displayed his expressive element and showed his emotions upon the incident.
Twitterati also joined Kohli’s reaction and they flooded the social media platform with emotions.
Terribly nasty!
April 2, 2023
Oh my God!
WTF Mohammed Siraj. That was Dinesh Karthik 's!! 😭— Jonah Abraham 😷 (@JonahAbraham26) April 2, 2023
Terrible that
#RCBvMI Terrible misunderstanding in the field between Dinesh kartik & Siraj as bowl flown to near the wicket both players tries the catch & its opportunity missed .Rohit sharma get life here— papabooknews247 (@papabook247news) April 2, 2023
Match interrupted
#RCBvMI match interrupted siraj injured dinesh and siraj collides with each other to give rohit a chance. Catch is dropped #RohitSharma𓃵 #MIvsRCB— Rahaaa (@rahaa_B) April 2, 2023
Love to snatch
Mohammad Siraj trying to catch which actually belonged to Dinesh Karthik, this incident again reminded me that people love to snatch things which belong to Dinesh.#RCBvsMI— Harsh Vardhan Chaurasia (@mrhvcji) April 2, 2023
Not asking only
I guess Kartik was not asking Siraj to pay via UPI!— Debiprasad ଦେବୀପ୍ରସାଦ (@debiprasadss) April 2, 2023
Dropped
Rohit sharma catch drop dinesh kartik and siraj collides each other and catch is dropped #RCBvMI— Rahaaa (@rahaa_B) April 2, 2023
Missed opportunity
Unreal finish
Motu unreal finsihed in T20. 1(10) with one catch drop. #RCBvMI— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) April 2, 2023
Gets a life!
Mohd Siraj & Dinesh Karthik collide in the middle to take Rohit Sharma catch!— Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) April 2, 2023
Result: Both missed it and Rohit gets a life!
Opinion: It was DK's Catch!#TATAIPL#RCBvMI#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/vyxaCcRjDS