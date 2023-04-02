IPL 2023, SRH vs RR | Twitter praises 'Afghani' Farooqi for rattling Buttler with absolute beauty
Farooqi gets Buttler in Hyderabad.|
(IPL)
Along with superstars across the big three nations, Afghanistan players are competing toe-to-toe against one another to establish themselves as genuine match-winners. One of them is Fazalhaq Farooqi, who has risen through the ranks, and on Sunday, he showed the world what he can bring to the table.
On Sunday in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, all eyes were on Jos Buttler, the MVP of the last edition’s Indian Premier League (IPL). England’s limited-overs captain did not disappoint, smashing seven fours and three sixes in his fiery 22-ball 54 to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) post their highest Powerplay score (85) in the tournament’s history. Then, the second last ball of the sixth over, bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi, got the better of him, and it was an absolute peach that led him to walk back to the pavilion.
The delivery which got Buttler was pitched at the good length region, which nipped back slightly at a good pace. The speed was too much for Buttler, who stayed at the leg side to punch the ball, only to see it clip the top of the off-stump. Buttler had no answer to that, while Farooqi, after conceding 26 off his first 10 balls, was pumped up to dismiss Buttler in that manner.
Similar to SRH teammates, Twitterati lauded Farooqi for cleaning up last year’s Orange Cap winner in style, and thus, they wished him all the best to keep the good work going forward.
Dream Delivery!
April 2, 2023
Farooqi
Farooqi strikes finally— kaushik (@BeingUk7) April 2, 2023
Inka dobbey ra buttler #SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/wyYvijUbUX
Fantastic
Well done Farooqi🔥— Humza Sheikh (@Sheikhhumza49) April 2, 2023
#SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/wJITUoVMI1
Superb
What a delivery 🔥 by Farooqi to dismiss Jos Buttler!— ANUJ SHARMA ❤🇮🇳(Fan Account) (@Anujj_Sharmaa) April 2, 2023
Manjrekar's magic
Sanjay Manjrekar : "Don't know why bhuvi brought farooqi for another over"— Behuda Agenda (@BehudaAgenda) April 2, 2023
Then "what is the record for fastest hundred, because buttler is on his way"
Result : Faroori bowled Buttler 🤣🤣#IPL2023 #SRHvRR
Boom
Jos butter gone farooqi strikes— CHEEKU 🇮🇳 (@CricCrazy_1) April 2, 2023
Fire
Farooqi 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PoEwE2Hy4p— 🤞VISHAL 🤞 (@visla_j) April 2, 2023
These englishmen
Farooqi bowled Bairstow almost similarly last year— pbks trophy szn (@Koksalviz) April 2, 2023
Madness ends
Fazalhaq Farooqi the man for SRH - gets Jos The Boss after all that madness.— Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) April 2, 2023
Finally
Dangerous Buttler departs after entertaining fifty. Farooqi gets his man pic.twitter.com/Bn7878Z1ro— Athul Pai (@AthulvPai49) April 2, 2023