IPL 2023, SRH vs RR | Twitter praises 'Afghani' Farooqi for rattling Buttler with absolute beauty

On Sunday in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, all eyes were on Jos Buttler, the MVP of the last edition’s Indian Premier League (IPL). England’s limited-overs captain did not disappoint, smashing seven fours and three sixes in his fiery 22-ball 54 to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) post their highest Powerplay score (85) in the tournament’s history. Then, the second last ball of the sixth over, bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi, got the better of him, and it was an absolute peach that led him to walk back to the pavilion.