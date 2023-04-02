More Options

IPL 2023, SRH vs RR | Twitter praises 'Afghani' Farooqi for rattling Buttler with absolute beauty

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Farooqi gets Buttler in Hyderabad.

Along with superstars across the big three nations, Afghanistan players are competing toe-to-toe against one another to establish themselves as genuine match-winners. One of them is Fazalhaq Farooqi, who has risen through the ranks, and on Sunday, he showed the world what he can bring to the table.

On Sunday in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, all eyes were on Jos Buttler, the MVP of the last edition’s Indian Premier League (IPL). England’s limited-overs captain did not disappoint, smashing seven fours and three sixes in his fiery 22-ball 54 to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) post their highest Powerplay score (85) in the tournament’s history. Then, the second last ball of the sixth over, bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi, got the better of him, and it was an absolute peach that led him to walk back to the pavilion.

The delivery which got Buttler was pitched at the good length region, which nipped back slightly at a good pace. The speed was too much for Buttler, who stayed at the leg side to punch the ball, only to see it clip the top of the off-stump. Buttler had no answer to that, while Farooqi, after conceding 26 off his first 10 balls, was pumped up to dismiss Buttler in that manner.

Similar to SRH teammates, Twitterati lauded Farooqi for cleaning up last year’s Orange Cap winner in style, and thus, they wished him all the best to keep the good work going forward.

