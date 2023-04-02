IPL 2023, SRH vs RR | Twitter trolls Rahul Tripathi for nullifying Holder spectacular with DRS wastage
Rahul Tripathi wasted a DRS against RR.|
(IPL)
Due to technology usage in the modern-day, almost every time cricketers get justice on the field. However, the replays were not required when Jason Holder pulled off one of the potential best catches of IPL 2023, but a poor DRS from Rahul Tripathi forced him to wait a bit longer for the celebration.
Chasing a mammoth 204, Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a torrid start at home against last year’s runner-up Rajasthan Royals in Match 4 of IPL 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Orange Army were reduced to 0/2 after opening over, with both Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi returning to the pavilion without any damage. By bowling a double-maiden over, Trent Boult gave RR the perfect start after coming to defend.
While Boult’s first wicket, of Abhishek’s, was solely for the Kiwi’s brilliance, his second wicket of dangerous Tripathi largely came due to Jason Holder’s sharpness at slip. It was a full-length delivery outside off stump which Tripathi tried to slice it after coming down the track, but eventually managed to guide it between the keeper and the second slip. However, Holder stretched his left hand as much as possible and grabbed it to complete an absolute screamer. The reactions were wild moments after Holder’s catch, but Tripathi remained unmoved at the crease, assuming that it was a bump ball.
After discussing with the on-field umpire, Tripathi decided to challenge the decision. The replay on the big screen showed Tripathi clearly guided the ball straight to slip region without any bounce, and the TV umpire had no hesitation to tell the on-field umpire to stay with his decision.
Unsurprisingly, Tripathi’s bizarre decision to take DRS despite there was little doubt about his dismissal drew a lot of criticism around him on social media.
Why did he review that!
April 2, 2023
Banger start
Trent boult on fire, Maiden and two wickets in first over. He gets Abhishek and Rahul Tripathi in first over. #RRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/RAl7sK2TDT— Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) April 2, 2023
Frustrating
When will Abhishek and tripathi will perform with the bat while chasing huge targets?? Frustrating to see 😖#SRHvsRR— Naman Thakur (@NaMAn01724075) April 2, 2023
Unbelievable
Third umpire asking for ultraedge on that Tripathi review pic.twitter.com/hpzXMQ2Bx6— Transition Time (@Anonymized3V) April 2, 2023
No sense in that review
WHAT WAS THE REVIEW FOR? No, seriously, Tripathi? What was the review for? I just wanna talk..🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡#TATIPL #SRHvsRR— Sohina ( Taylor's Version ) (@sohinaaaa) April 2, 2023
Fire
Trent Boult breathing Fire in opening over— Pandu Raj #IPL2023 (@CSKianPanduRaj) April 2, 2023
Ducks for Abhishek sharma and Tripathi #SRHvsRR #IPL
Superb
What a grab by Jason Holder! 👏🏽🙌🏾#IPL23— Kashif W (@KashifCudi) April 2, 2023
Super start
Trent boult on fire, Maiden and two wickets in first over. He gets Abhishek and Rahul Tripathi in first over.— Thanujan (@ThanujanUK) April 2, 2023
Can't believe
bc tripathi ko t20 wc khilaaogey @BCCI .— manish sleigher (@ictfan2005) April 2, 2023
Beauty
2...— vikramaa (@trivikramaaa) April 2, 2023
Govindaaaaa
Tripathi ...🤗🤗#RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/fBrA7jfKGt