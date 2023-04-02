IPL 2023, SRH vs RR | Twitter trolls Rahul Tripathi for nullifying Holder spectacular with DRS wastage

While Boult’s first wicket, of Abhishek’s, was solely for the Kiwi’s brilliance, his second wicket of dangerous Tripathi largely came due to Jason Holder’s sharpness at slip. It was a full-length delivery outside off stump which Tripathi tried to slice it after coming down the track, but eventually managed to guide it between the keeper and the second slip. However, Holder stretched his left hand as much as possible and grabbed it to complete an absolute screamer. The reactions were wild moments after Holder’s catch, but Tripathi remained unmoved at the crease, assuming that it was a bump ball.