IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Rajasthan Royals cruise past Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs

Then, a double-wicket maiden from Trent Boult sent the Sunrisers on the back foot immediately. The others, led by Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17), then did the damage to reduce the Sunrisers to 95/8 before an unbroken 37-run stand between Abdul Samad and Umran Malik guided them to finish to a respectable total of 131/8. Samad top-scored with a run-a-ball 32, while Mayank Agarwal (27 off 23 balls) was the only batsman from the top six who scored for than 15 runs.