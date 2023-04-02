IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Rajasthan Royals cruise past Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs
Rajasthan Royals began IPL 2023 with a convincing 72-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 4 of the competition on Sunday. Fifties from Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson, coupled with brilliance from Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal, made the contest look like Men against Boys.
Sunrisers Hyderabad endured a humiliating 72-defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, a fiery 85-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (54 off 37 balls) and Jos Buttler (54 off 22 balls), followed by a brisk 32-ball 55 from Sanju Samson, helped them pile 203/8. For the Sunrisers, Fazalhaq Farooqi returned excellent figures of 4-0-41-2, while T Natarajan claimed 2/23 from his three overs. The others, except Adil Rashid, went for more than 10 runs an over.
Then, a double-wicket maiden from Trent Boult sent the Sunrisers on the back foot immediately. The others, led by Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17), then did the damage to reduce the Sunrisers to 95/8 before an unbroken 37-run stand between Abdul Samad and Umran Malik guided them to finish to a respectable total of 131/8. Samad top-scored with a run-a-ball 32, while Mayank Agarwal (27 off 23 balls) was the only batsman from the top six who scored for than 15 runs.
Banger six
April 2, 2023
True
Lots of positives for Rajasthan Royals, but concerns remain around Navdeep Saini the T20 bowler.#IPL2023— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) April 2, 2023
Underrated
Sanju Samson is easily one of the most underrated batters in Indian cricket. 55 runs off 32 balls for Rajasthan Royals with three fours and four sixes. Excellent innings 👏 #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/kV5OoINda2— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 2, 2023
Royals
Remember that 🤬— HR_in_RajasthanRoyals (@HrithikRoars) April 2, 2023
We are Royals 💪 🔥#RajasthanRoyals #SRHvsRR #SanjuSamson
Starting with a win
Winning Start to the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals . Amazing display Batting and Bolwers complemented it well 👏. #Hallabol— Poudel Sagar (@bandagopikauli) April 2, 2023
Correct
@rajasthanroyals strong contenders for #IPL2023— Nilesh Ghodela Kumawat (@neil_Ghodela_28) April 2, 2023
Crazy
@moonriveruwu this you? #SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/LADZfKw0U9— Radhika Pallod (@PallodRadhika) April 2, 2023
Perfect aim
Yuzvendra Chahal might be aiming for purple cap in this season as well#SRHvsRR #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/QggrZfMEYo— Kaushik 🇮🇳 (@the_memer_kid_) April 2, 2023
Just fantastic
Fantastic crowd support on a Sunday Afternoon.— Shivam Yadav Nirwan (@18srydv) April 2, 2023
Orange Army is the power of SRH. Or Porki 🇵🇰 PSL ko IPL se compare karte h 😂😂😂😂 #ipl2023 #IPL2023 #MIvsRCB #RCBvMI #SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/fpIKrRqvqx
RCB fans must be happy
Thank god Navdeep Saini is not with #RCB anymore#SRHvsRR— Witcher (@GeraaltofRivia) April 2, 2023