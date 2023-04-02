More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Rajasthan Royals cruise past Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

RR beat SRH by 72 runs.

Rajasthan Royals began IPL 2023 with a convincing 72-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 4 of the competition on Sunday. Fifties from Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson, coupled with brilliance from Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal, made the contest look like Men against Boys.

Sunrisers Hyderabad endured a humiliating 72-defeat to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, a fiery 85-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (54 off 37 balls) and Jos Buttler (54 off 22 balls), followed by a brisk 32-ball 55 from Sanju Samson, helped them pile 203/8. For the Sunrisers, Fazalhaq Farooqi returned excellent figures of 4-0-41-2, while T Natarajan claimed 2/23 from his three overs. The others, except Adil Rashid, went for more than 10 runs an over.

Then, a double-wicket maiden from Trent Boult sent the Sunrisers on the back foot immediately. The others, led by Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17), then did the damage to reduce the Sunrisers to 95/8 before an unbroken 37-run stand between Abdul Samad and Umran Malik guided them to finish to a respectable total of 131/8. Samad top-scored with a run-a-ball 32, while Mayank Agarwal (27 off 23 balls) was the only batsman from the top six who scored for than 15 runs.

