Fairbreak | Twitter reacts to Kapp’s no celebration act as she keeps ‘family love’ intact with van Niekerk
Kapp did a no celebration act as she keeps ‘family love’ intact with van Niekerk|
(Getty)
Players’ wild celebrations on sports fields often turn out intimidating but in some scenarios, they do avoid them due to certain barriers or friendships. In Fairbreak on Monday, Marizanne Kapp kept her calm after dismissing her wife Dane van Niekerk, and her act has been highly lauded by many.
The Fairbreak competition got underway on April 3, and Falcons Women and Tornadoes Women went head-to-head to begin the proceedings in Kowloon. Batting first, Falcons rode on Theertha Satish’s 40-ball 57 and Mariko Hill’s 25-ball 38 to post a total of 150/6, while Marizanne Kapp, one of Delhi Capitals’ integral members of the recently-concluded Women’s Premier League (WPL), departed for a golden duck. However, the South African all-rounder showed her composure with the new ball, returning excellent figures of 3-0-4-3 to send Tornadoes on the back foot early.
The First of Kapp’s three wickets was of Dane van Niekerk, who is incidentally Kapp’s wife – the second same-sex couple among international players. Van Niekerk, who was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for WPL but did not get any opportunity to perform, inside-edged a good-length delivery off Kapp before wicket-keeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai completed the catch. While van Niekerk was unsure about the nick, Kapp confirmed it was there. But the thing which impressed the most was that she did not even celebrate, while the others around her were delighted because of the prized wicket.
It was only the second ball of the innings when van Niekerk lost her wicket, and she returned to the pavilion without adding anything to the scoreboard. As expected, Tweets began to surface on social media moments after Kapp got the better of van Niekerk, who always complement each other on and off the field.
Banger
Marizanne Kapp gets wife Dané van Niekerk caught behind for 0 😱 #FBI23 | #FairBreak | #CricketTwitter | @kmanventures | @CricketHK pic.twitter.com/p3s7TmRYik— FairBreak (@fairbreakglobal) April 3, 2023
Nice observation
obsessed with the fact that Kapp gives Dane a nod and confirms there was indeed an edge, and then Dane walks off hehepic.twitter.com/AzJvjcji5S— Radha🧣 (@radhalathgupta) April 3, 2023
Super
Dane van Niekerk vs Marizanne Kapp 👀#CricketTwitter #FBI23 pic.twitter.com/hC7hEahlLS— Krithika (@krithika0808) April 3, 2023
Big win
Dane van Niekerk is playing a match involving players from multiple countries after 18 months & 15 days— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) April 3, 2023
Dismissed for a duck by Marizanne Kapp but just seeing her back on the pitch is such a big win#FBI23
Wonder
Marizanne Kapp vs Dane van Niekerk.— Sa. Gomesh | ச. கோமேஷ் (@SaGomesh) April 3, 2023
And first ball Kapp hits Dane on the finger. Second ball caught behind. Wonder what goes on in both their heads at the moment. #FairBreak
lol
Dan Van Niekerk To Kapp— 𝖠𝗆𝖺𝗇 𝖵𝖺𝗂𝖽𝗁𝗒𝖺 (@vaidhya1415) April 3, 2023
"Tu mil Ghar me" pic.twitter.com/VbVyXEVUTt
Fantastic
Kapp dismissed Dane van Niekerk for a duck 😭😭— 🔥🌟 (@Salmaan_Raju) April 3, 2023
True
How good is @kappie777 at cricket? Marizanne Kapp always delivers when called upon to break a partnership. #FBI23| #FairBreak| #WomensCricket | #CricketTwitter— Danny Nyeko🇺🇦 🚀 (@DNyeko) April 3, 2023
Just Incredible
Marizanne Kapp is such a menace with the new ball. Incredible cricketer!— Jeet Vachharajani (Women's Cricket) (@Jeetv27WC) April 3, 2023
Dream
This... waiting for someone else to point this out as well.... The dream of these two facing off is finally a reality... and even though heart broke at the wicket...— Animita Chakrabarti (@AnimitaChakrab3) April 3, 2023
All hail Marizanne Kapp🙌🙌#FairBreak #FBI23 https://t.co/43mhT5xDll