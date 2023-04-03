Fairbreak | Twitter reacts to Kapp’s no celebration act as she keeps ‘family love’ intact with van Niekerk

The First of Kapp’s three wickets was of Dane van Niekerk, who is incidentally Kapp’s wife – the second same-sex couple among international players. Van Niekerk, who was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for WPL but did not get any opportunity to perform, inside-edged a good-length delivery off Kapp before wicket-keeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai completed the catch. While van Niekerk was unsure about the nick, Kapp confirmed it was there. But the thing which impressed the most was that she did not even celebrate, while the others around her were delighted because of the prized wicket.