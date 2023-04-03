More Options

Fairbreak | Twitter reacts to Kapp’s no celebration act as she keeps ‘family love’ intact with van Niekerk

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Kapp did a no celebration act as she keeps ‘family love’ intact with van Niekerk

(Getty)

Players’ wild celebrations on sports fields often turn out intimidating but in some scenarios, they do avoid them due to certain barriers or friendships. In Fairbreak on Monday, Marizanne Kapp kept her calm after dismissing her wife Dane van Niekerk, and her act has been highly lauded by many.

The Fairbreak competition got underway on April 3, and Falcons Women and Tornadoes Women went head-to-head to begin the proceedings in Kowloon. Batting first, Falcons rode on Theertha Satish’s 40-ball 57 and Mariko Hill’s 25-ball 38 to post a total of 150/6, while Marizanne Kapp, one of Delhi Capitals’ integral members of the recently-concluded Women’s Premier League (WPL), departed for a golden duck. However, the South African all-rounder showed her composure with the new ball, returning excellent figures of 3-0-4-3 to send Tornadoes on the back foot early.

The First of Kapp’s three wickets was of Dane van Niekerk, who is incidentally Kapp’s wife – the second same-sex couple among international players. Van Niekerk, who was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for WPL but did not get any opportunity to perform, inside-edged a good-length delivery off Kapp before wicket-keeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai completed the catch. While van Niekerk was unsure about the nick, Kapp confirmed it was there. But the thing which impressed the most was that she did not even celebrate, while the others around her were delighted because of the prized wicket. 

It was only the second ball of the innings when van Niekerk lost her wicket, and she returned to the pavilion without adding anything to the scoreboard. As expected, Tweets began to surface on social media moments after Kapp got the better of van Niekerk, who always complement each other on and off the field.

