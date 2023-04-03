IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG | Twitter celebrates 'Thala's successful homecoming with emphatic 12-run win

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway starred with the bat early on as they helped CSK register a score of 79/0 in the powerplay, their highest at the venue in the tournament's history. The former eventually departed for 57 off just 31 deliveries and his Kiwi partner followed soon after for 47 off 29 deliveries, but the duo had done their job with a 110-run opening partnership in 9.1 overs. Thereon, both Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu played useful cameos, the latter ending not-out on 27 off 14 balls, while skipper MS Dhoni provided the finishing touches with two sixes off his first two deliveries. Incidentally, the wicket-keeper batter also reached the 5,000-run mark in IPL with his explosive but brief knock. As for Lucknow, Ravi Bishnoi was the only bowler who managed to limit the opposition's damage, returning sensational figures of 3/28.