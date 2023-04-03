IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG | Twitter celebrates 'Thala's successful homecoming with emphatic 12-run win
Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner were key in CSK's win|
BCCI
Chennai Super Kings produced a trademark clinical performance at home on Tuesday to romp home to a 12-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway set the base with a batting masterclass before Moeen Ali came up trumps with the ball to effectively end all hopes for LSG.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway starred with the bat early on as they helped CSK register a score of 79/0 in the powerplay, their highest at the venue in the tournament's history. The former eventually departed for 57 off just 31 deliveries and his Kiwi partner followed soon after for 47 off 29 deliveries, but the duo had done their job with a 110-run opening partnership in 9.1 overs. Thereon, both Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu played useful cameos, the latter ending not-out on 27 off 14 balls, while skipper MS Dhoni provided the finishing touches with two sixes off his first two deliveries. Incidentally, the wicket-keeper batter also reached the 5,000-run mark in IPL with his explosive but brief knock. As for Lucknow, Ravi Bishnoi was the only bowler who managed to limit the opposition's damage, returning sensational figures of 3/28.
The Super Giants kicked off their innings on a similar note as well, with KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers putting up 79 runs for the first wicket in just 5.3 overs. The latter registered his second-consecutive half-century, stroking eight fours and clearing the fence twice in his 22-ball 54, but his departure triggered a serious collapse for the side. A spin clinic by Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner, who ended with 4/26 and 1/21 respectively, meant Nicholas Pooran's 18-ball 32 and Ayush Badoni's 18-ball 23 were nowhere near enough to take the side across the finish line.
