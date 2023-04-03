More Options

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG | Twitter in awe of Ruturaj denting Tiago and LSG's hopes with mammoth six

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG | Twitter in awe of Ruturaj denting Tiago and LSG's hopes with mammoth six

8186

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Ruturaj Gaikwad was in sensational form at Chepauk on Tuesday

|

BCCI

There is hardly a better demonstration of confidence than staking an early claim on the match-end prize by unflinchingly denting the sponsored car. Ruturaj Gaikwad, in lethal form, hammered a six straight at the featured Tiago on Tuesday to markedly disfigure its door, much to the crowd's pleasure.

Chennai Super Kings took complete charge of proceedings in the first innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday as their openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway sent the ball to all parts of the park against the Lucknow Super Giants. The duo helped the side tally an unprecedented 79 runs in the powerplay, the highest by the franchise in 15 years of playing at the Chepauk. The best of the batters' destruction came in the fifth over as Gaikwad gave a visual exhibition of his raw power by aiming a six straight at the sponsored car for the event, Tata's Tiago EV, resulting in a huge dent in the automobile.

KL Rahul handed the ball to Krishnappa Gowtham with hopes of limiting the damage after four overs but Gaikwad immediately signalled his intentions with a maximum on the second delivery. The opener dispatched the Kookaburra to the stands yet again two deliveries later but it was with his third strike of the over that he truly made it to the highlight reel. Gowtham darted a fullish ball to his compatriot, only to see Gaikwad dancing down the track with enthusiasm. The 26-year-old struck the ball clean as a whistle as it sailed over extra cover and beyond the fence. However, instead of makings its way to the crowd, the Kookaburra struck the title sponsor's featured car with full force, immediately disfiguring its back door significantly.

The shot sent both the crowd and Twiteratti into a frenzy, with a rare visible impact of the damage batters can inflict with the cricket ball. At the time of writing, the home side had already raced to 114/1 at the halfway stage of the innings, with Gaikwad eventually departing for a 31-ball 57 after striking four sixes. Thus, with a strike rate of 183.87, Gaikwad is likely to end up with the Tiago himself after the match, which is awarded to the player with the highest strike rate in the encounter.

That's Ruthless hitting!

Early eye on car?

Damage done!

He is just amazing with the bat!

That was some destruction!

He is being heartless to that white ball!

He's born to do it!

Take that you beauty!

Ruturaj has no mercy!

Ruturaj on fire!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all