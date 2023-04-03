IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG | Twitter in awe of Ruturaj denting Tiago and LSG's hopes with mammoth six

KL Rahul handed the ball to Krishnappa Gowtham with hopes of limiting the damage after four overs but Gaikwad immediately signalled his intentions with a maximum on the second delivery. The opener dispatched the Kookaburra to the stands yet again two deliveries later but it was with his third strike of the over that he truly made it to the highlight reel. Gowtham darted a fullish ball to his compatriot, only to see Gaikwad dancing down the track with enthusiasm. The 26-year-old struck the ball clean as a whistle as it sailed over extra cover and beyond the fence. However, instead of makings its way to the crowd, the Kookaburra struck the title sponsor's featured car with full force, immediately disfiguring its back door significantly.