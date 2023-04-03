IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG | Twitter in splits over Gambhir's disgusted expression during Dhoni's carnage
Mahendra Singh Dhoni took just two balls to stamp his authority against LSG on Tuesday|
BCCI
Sports can be utterly painful, especially when one is placed at the mercy of an all-time great. Gautam Gambhir, who starred alongside MS Dhoni in the 2011 World Cup final, experienced something similar on Tuesday as his expression to the latter's sixes fuelled speculation of a rift between the two.
Chennai Super Kings took their first game at the renovated MA Chidambaram Stadium in three years by the scruff of its neck as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 217 against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. After Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway set the tone for the Yellow Army with blistering half-centuries, the middle order capitalized with multiple batsmen delivering handy cameos, including skipper MS Dhoni. The 41-year-old, lovingly known as Thala in Tamil Nadu, set Chepauk ablaze in just three balls, drawing contrasting reactions from the crowd and the LSG dugout.
Dhoni arrived at the crease with just five balls left in the innings and the scorecard already reading 203. Renowned as one of the greatest finishers of all time, the captain immediately provided a testament to his abilities by smashing the express pace of Mark Wood for a six-over point off his first delivery. The in-form Wood fired back with a rapid climbing bouncer clocking at nearly 150 but it only offered his rival a chance to slash at the ball hard. Dhoni got onto his toes and hooked the ball over his shoulder for a 90-meter plus six, bringing the full-house audience to its feet. While the onslaught was underway, the cameras panned to Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir in the pavilion, featuring a disgusted expression on his face. The former Indian opener over the years has made several unpleasant remarks about his former skipper, especially concerning the 2011 World Cup final where Dhoni was awarded the man-of-the-match for his unbeaten 91 despite being outscored by Gambhir's 97. Incidentally, the encounter took place almost exactly 12 years ago, on April 2.
The incident on Tuesday only further added to the cold war between the two as Twiteratti was quick to catch on to proceedings and offer hilarious reactions over the saga.
