IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG | Twitter in splits over Gambhir's disgusted expression during Dhoni's carnage

Dhoni arrived at the crease with just five balls left in the innings and the scorecard already reading 203. Renowned as one of the greatest finishers of all time, the captain immediately provided a testament to his abilities by smashing the express pace of Mark Wood for a six-over point off his first delivery. The in-form Wood fired back with a rapid climbing bouncer clocking at nearly 150 but it only offered his rival a chance to slash at the ball hard. Dhoni got onto his toes and hooked the ball over his shoulder for a 90-meter plus six, bringing the full-house audience to its feet. While the onslaught was underway, the cameras panned to Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir in the pavilion, featuring a disgusted expression on his face. The former Indian opener over the years has made several unpleasant remarks about his former skipper, especially concerning the 2011 World Cup final where Dhoni was awarded the man-of-the-match for his unbeaten 91 despite being outscored by Gambhir's 97. Incidentally, the encounter took place almost exactly 12 years ago, on April 2.