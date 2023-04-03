More Options

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG | Twitter mindblown over Nicholas Pooran's one-of-a-kind switch-hit triple-decker

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG | Twitter mindblown over Nicholas Pooran's one-of-a-kind switch-hit triple-decker

285

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Nichols Pooran exhibited some audacious shotmaking on Tuesday

|

BCCI

The Indian Premier League has become a favoured hunting ground for Caribbean players over the years as they have time and again enthralled fans with their audacious brand of cricket. Nicholas Pooran became the latest entrant to the list on Tuesday with a sensational shot that travelled 91 meters.

Lucknow Super Giants had little to cheer about in their league fixture against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The visitors were first smashed all over the park to be set a target of 218 to chase before a middle-order batting collapse dented their hopes of registering a second win on the trot. The only positives for the side were the incredible bowling of Ravi Bishnoi, who came away with three wickets, and the carnage showcased by the West Indian duo of Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers. While the latter had a much more valuable contribution, tallying 53 runs off just 22 deliveries, it was Pooran that stole the prime spot in the highlights reel with a six beyond belief.

Ravindra Jadeja took the ball for the first time in the day in the 15th over with the opposition still requiring 82 runs. The situation demanded something extraordinary from the batters and Nicholas Pooran delivered, at least for a brief moment. On the fifth ball of the over, Jadeja attempted to bowl to the field by delivering a full ball outside off-stump. However, his Caribbean rival was a step ahead of him, as he quickly switched up his stance to prepare a slog hit over the traditional point region. Pooran's willow connected with the ball like a dream, launching it 91 meters away and into the third deck of the Chepauk stands. 

On a day where over 400 runs were scored, Twiteratti seemed to unanimously label the stroke as the shot of the day and even though it was not enough to lead Lucknow to victory, the six would be remembered for years to come. 

That's massive hit!

Hugeeeeeeee!🤯

Biggest six so far with reverse switch!

How did he manage to get that!

Triple decker!🤯🤯🤯🤯

Pooran sent it to Orbit!

This is called power!

Mindblowing hit!

Power of West Indies!

Awesome!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all