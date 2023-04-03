IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG | Twitter mindblown over Nicholas Pooran's one-of-a-kind switch-hit triple-decker

Lucknow Super Giants had little to cheer about in their league fixture against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The visitors were first smashed all over the park to be set a target of 218 to chase before a middle-order batting collapse dented their hopes of registering a second win on the trot. The only positives for the side were the incredible bowling of Ravi Bishnoi, who came away with three wickets, and the carnage showcased by the West Indian duo of Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers. While the latter had a much more valuable contribution, tallying 53 runs off just 22 deliveries, it was Pooran that stole the prime spot in the highlights reel with a six beyond belief.