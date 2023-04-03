IPL, CSK vs LSG | Twitter in splits as Chepauk dog steals spotlight away from Thala with heroic return
MS Dhoni, fondly known as Thala in Chennai, ahead of the clash at Chepauk on Tuesday|
BCCI
All of Chennai awaited with bated breath the return of their leader MS Dhoni to the Chepauk after the IPL spent three seasons away from the venue. However, the spotlight on Tuesday soon turned to an errand dog that delayed the start after an entire team of officials struggled to chase it away.
Chennai Super Kings made their way back to the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday for the first time since 2019 for an Indian Premier League encounter and the entire ground was flooded with a sea of yellow for the much-anticipated return. The franchise, renowned for having one of the most passionate fanbases across the world, received a grand welcome to the venue with the chants mainly focussed on skipper MS Dhoni who over the years has become a cult figure in the city. However, with all procedures in place and the match raring to begin, the crore-plus global audience tuning in to the game had to contend for a few more minutes after the kickoff time, all courtesy of an errand dog.
The creature had nonchalantly breached into the stadium after sneaking past the groundstaff and was soon joined in by one of them to be taken away from the surface of play. However, he was no match to the wily dog and his pace as soon over 10 officials, including the umpires and some players, joined in on the efforts to ensure the game is allowed to begin. Surprisingly, the crowd not only seemed to cope well with the delay but even started chanting 'doggy' in support of the beast, egging him on in an absurd game of tag. This was not the first occurrence of a dog halting play at the Chepauk, with the latest occurrence ahead of Tuesday being an ODI between India and Australia last year itself.
After a six-minute saga, the game was finally allowed to begin but not after all of Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, and MS Dhoni were captured by the cameras showcasing a wide grin. Twiteratti could not help but join in on the amusement as they took to social media to express their reactions to the incident.
