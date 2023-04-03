IPL, CSK vs LSG | Twitter in splits as Chepauk dog steals spotlight away from Thala with heroic return

The creature had nonchalantly breached into the stadium after sneaking past the groundstaff and was soon joined in by one of them to be taken away from the surface of play. However, he was no match to the wily dog and his pace as soon over 10 officials, including the umpires and some players, joined in on the efforts to ensure the game is allowed to begin. Surprisingly, the crowd not only seemed to cope well with the delay but even started chanting 'doggy' in support of the beast, egging him on in an absurd game of tag. This was not the first occurrence of a dog halting play at the Chepauk, with the latest occurrence ahead of Tuesday being an ODI between India and Australia last year itself.