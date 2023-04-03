Reports | Kolkata Knight Riders suffer major blow as Shakib Al Hasan pulls out of IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders had a disappointing start to the tournament in IPL 2023 with a defeat in the first match against Punjab Kings. However, the franchise sustained another blow just before the second game as their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan pulled out of the tournament. According to a report published by Cricbuzz, Shakib has withdrawn from the tournament owing to international commitments and personal issues. It further reveals that the Bangladesh cricketer called the KKR team management to convey the decision.