Reports | Kolkata Knight Riders suffer major blow as Shakib Al Hasan pulls out of IPL 2023
According to a report published by Cricbuzz, Shakib Al Hasan has opted out of the IPL 2023 due to international commitments and personal reasons. The report adds that Shakib has informed the franchise that he won’t be able to take part in the tournament as he has some family commitments lined up.
Kolkata Knight Riders had a disappointing start to the tournament in IPL 2023 with a defeat in the first match against Punjab Kings. However, the franchise sustained another blow just before the second game as their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan pulled out of the tournament. According to a report published by Cricbuzz, Shakib has withdrawn from the tournament owing to international commitments and personal issues. It further reveals that the Bangladesh cricketer called the KKR team management to convey the decision.
Bangladesh Cricket Board has informed the BCCI that their players will be available only between a period of April 8 and May 1. Thus, Shakib was supposed to be available for the competition only for 20 days but he has requested the KKR management to excuse him for the season and so he will be absent from the tournament.
“Shakib Al Hasan has pulled out of the IPL 2023. The Bangladesh all-rounder has formally informed the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise of his unavailability for the season. International commitments and personal issues are believed to have been cited as the reasons for his absence for the league, which is in its first week,” the report read.
His teammate Litton Das, however, would still be available and join the league by April 10. Das’s return would strengthen the batting department of the Kolkata outfit but Shakib’s absence might hurt them as they would be without the services of a much-needed elite all-rounder.