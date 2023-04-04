IPL 2023, DC vs GT | Twitter awes at Rishabh Pant's enthusiastic high-five to celebrate Pandya's scalp
Rishabh Pant was at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday to cheer on his side in their first home game of the season|
Delhi Capitals Twitter
Over the years, franchises have given birth to cult heroes that have become a symbol of the team's identity. For DC, that leader has been Rishabh Pant and even though he is missing out with an injury, the skipper showed his true support for the team by cheering them on from the stands on Tuesday.
Delhi Capitals failed to grasp momentum for an extended period at any point of their league stage encounter against the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, with the visitors requiring just 57 runs in the last seven overs having as many wickets still in hand. Nevertheless, they did have moments of brilliance throughout the clash, be it some audacious power-hitting from Axar Patel or Anrich Nortje's express pace getting the better of both opposition openers. Yet, the fans at the ground reserved their loudest cheer for the final ball of the powerplay in the second innings, which saw the fall of Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya.
Impact player Khaleeel Ahmed fired in a back-of-a-length delivery to the all-rounder from around the wicket at pace. Pandya, seemingly troubled by the speed at hand, was caught with his feet stuck to the crease and was completely squared up by the Kookaburra angling into his off-stump. Eventually, he tamely pushed forward his bat only to get a thick edge and see the ball sail straight into the hands of wicket-keeper Abhishek Porel. While the crowd did amp up its noise to celebrate the departure of last year's winning-captain and Gujarat's highest run scorer in 2022, the decibels rose even further during the replays of the incident.
The big screens showed Rishabh Pant, who had sustained a car accident earlier in the year thus ruling him out of the tournament, enthusiastically exchanging high-fives with DC management around him while sporting a huge smile. The youngster was in attendance for the team's first home game of the season and has become a much-loved figure not only in Delhi but the entire country over the years due to his exploits in the IPL as well as the international arena, thereby melting the Twitterati's heart with the wholesome moment on Tuesday.
