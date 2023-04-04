IPL 2023, DC vs GT | Twitter awes at Rishabh Pant's enthusiastic high-five to celebrate Pandya's scalp

Delhi Capitals failed to grasp momentum for an extended period at any point of their league stage encounter against the Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, with the visitors requiring just 57 runs in the last seven overs having as many wickets still in hand. Nevertheless, they did have moments of brilliance throughout the clash, be it some audacious power-hitting from Axar Patel or Anrich Nortje's express pace getting the better of both opposition openers. Yet, the fans at the ground reserved their loudest cheer for the final ball of the powerplay in the second innings, which saw the fall of Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya.